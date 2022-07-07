CEO to transition into new role as leadership momentum continues

Today Evolve Additive Solutions ("EAS"), a global leader in the manufacturing of capital equipment, announces organizational changes designed to accelerate technology developments within its production 3D printer for manufacturing customers. After 14 years of R&D investment, the company is retooling for commercialization with a focus on its highly reliable production platform and a strong customer return-on-investment.

The company is pleased to announce that current board member, Joe Allison, will join the company as CEO. Founder, Steve Chillscyzn will transition into the role of CTO and remain on the Board of Directors. "This new structure will allow me to focus my energies on accelerating technical developments within our STEP technology," said Steve Chillscyzn. "The versatility of the platform is significant, and we are investigating various print engine configurations, new materials qualifications, and precision thermal control. It is exciting to have someone with Joe's background and leadership skills to accelerate and optimize our existing platform while also pursuing new products and enhancements."

"Our goal is to make EAS the trusted partner for higher volume production of thermoplastic applications within the Additive Manufacturing space," said Joe Allison. "I will bring a user's perspective to EAS and continue to build upon its revolutionary technology." Allison and Chillscyzn are confident that this will be a seamless transition for the company and its great team of employees and clients.

About Steve Chillscyzn:

Mr. Chillscyzn is the Founder and CTO of Evolve Additive Solutions. The STEP technology was developed by Mr. Chillscyzn as an R&D project inside of Stratasys Ltd. and spun out into an independent company in 2017. He is named in 45 issued patents for STEP technology.

About Joe Allison:

Mr. Allison is the Founder and former CEO of Solid Concepts, which was acquired by Stratasys Ltd in 2014. He served three years as Stratasys EVP and President of Stratasys Direct, the parts service bureau division of Stratasys. Mr. Allison has 25 years' CEO experience within the 3D printing industry. He is intimately familiar with 3D printing technologies and the demanding requirements of their customers.

About Evolve Additive Solutions:

Evolve Additive Solutions is transforming how the world manufactures. Founded in 2017, the company offers Additive Manufacturing production equipment, materials, software, service, consulting and application servicesEvolve allows for manufacturing flexibility, creating uniquely functional products while increasing speed to market and efficiency securing supply chains. Evolve's patented STEP (selective thermoplastic electrophotographic process) technology is able to efficiently produce commercial grade production parts and create unique products that cannot be manufactured with traditional methods. The company is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN with a materials technology center based in Rochester, NY.

