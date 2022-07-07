This is Urovant's second year in a row to earn this recognition by Orange County Business Journal

Urovant has also received a 2022 global Great Place to Work certification.

The culmination of these two awards reflects the company's people focused culture and underscores the opinion of employees, dedicated to improving urologic care for patients in the United States and beyond.

Urovant Sciences, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd., has been named for the 2nd year in a row as one of the Best Places to Work by the Orange County Business Journal

"It's an honor to be recognized as a Best Place to Work not once, but twice by the Business Journal," said James Robinson, CEO of Urovant Sciences. "Because the list is largely based on responses from our colleagues, we feel this honor celebrates our deeply-rooted culture, steeped in values of integrity and compassion. Our inclusive and collaborative mindset fuels achievements and bold innovation for all."

The awards program was created in 2009 and is a project of the Orange County Business Journal and Workforce Research Group. This county-wide survey and awards program work to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Orange County, California, benefiting the county's economy, its workforce and businesses.

The recognition by the OCBJ follows on a separate recognition Urovant Sciences received in 2022, the Great Place to Work Certification. Great Place to Work certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for areas of unmet need, with a dedicated focus in Urology. The Company's lead product, GEMTESA(vibegron), is an oral, once-daily (75 mg) small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of adult patients with overactive bladder (OAB) with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, and urinary frequency. GEMTESA was approved by the U.S. FDA in December 2020 and launched in the U.S. in April 2021. GEMTESA is also being evaluated for the treatment of OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia. The Company's second product candidate, URO-902, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with OAB who have failed oral pharmacologic therapy. Urovant Sciences, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd., intends to bring innovation to patients in need in urology and other areas of unmet need. To learn more, visit http://www.urovant.com or follow us on Linked In, Twitter or Instagram

About Sumitovant Biopharma

Sumitovant is a technology-driven biopharmaceutical company accelerating development of new potential therapies for patients with high unmet medical need. Through our subsidiary portfolio and use of embedded computational technology platforms to generate business and scientific insights, Sumitovant has supported development of FDA-approved products and advanced a promising pipeline of early-through late-stage investigational assets for other serious conditions. Sumitovant's subsidiary portfolio includes wholly-owned Enzyvant, Urovant, Spirovant and Altavant, and majority-owned Myovant (NYSE: MYOV). Sumitomo Pharma is Sumitovant's parent company. For more information, please visit www.sumitovant.com.

About the 2022 Best Places to Work in Orange County

Organizations from across the county entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Orange County. The first part consisted of evaluating each employer's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 20% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 80% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top organizations and the final ranking. Workforce Research Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Orange County and analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking. The Best Places to Work in Orange County list was published in the July 4 edition of the Orange County Business Journal.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All.

About GEMTESA

GEMTESA is a prescription medicine for adults used to treat the following symptoms due to a condition called overactive bladder:

urge urinary incontinence: a strong need to urinate with leaking or wetting accidents

urgency: the need to urinate right away

frequency: urinating often

It is not known if GEMTESA is safe and effective in children.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Do not take GEMTESA if you are allergic to vibegron or any of the ingredients in GEMTESA.

Before you take GEMTESA, tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including if you have liver problems; have kidney problems; have trouble emptying your bladder or you have a weak urine stream; take medicines that contain digoxin; are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if GEMTESA will harm your unborn baby; talk to your doctor if you are pregnant or plan to become pregnant); are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed (it is not known if GEMTESA passes into your breast milk; talk to your doctor about the best way to feed your baby if you take GEMTESA).

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Know the medicines you take. Keep a list of them to show your doctor and pharmacist when you get a new medicine.

What are the possible side effects of GEMTESA?

GEMTESA may cause serious side effects including the inability to empty your bladder (urinary retention). GEMTESA may increase your chances of not being able to empty your bladder, especially if you have bladder outlet obstruction or take other medicines for treatment of overactive bladder. Tell your doctor right away if you are unable to empty your bladder. The most common side effects of GEMTESA include headache, urinary tract infection, nasal congestion, sore throat or runny nose, diarrhea, nausea, and upper respiratory tract infection. These are not all the possible side effects of GEMTESA. For more information, ask your doctor or pharmacist.

Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please click here for full Product Information for GEMTESA.

UROVANT, UROVANT SCIENCES, GEMTESA and the UROVANT SCIENCES logo are trademarks of Urovant Sciences GmbH, registered in the U.S. and in other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 2022 Urovant Sciences. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005431/en/

Contacts:

Urovant Sciences

Alana Darden Powell

Vice President, Corporate Communications

949-436-3116

alana.darden@Urovant.com

media@urovant.com

Sumitovant Biopharma

Maya Frutiger

VP, Head of Corporate Communications

media@sumitovant.com