New Amsterdam hub enhances Techary's service offering across Europe

Techary, a leading provider of global technology solutions, today announces the launch of a new European hub in Amsterdam, Netherlands to expand its European operations. Currently headquartered in London, the geographic expansion will complement Techary's existing locations in New York, London, and Singapore.

Driven by demand from existing global customers, the development will enhance Techary's service offering within European regions, enabling them to provide a more localised service for global customers.

"We are delighted to continue our geographic expansion with the addition of our new Amsterdam hub. Since the UK left the European Union, we've witnessed first-hand the logistical challenges imposed on our customers. Businesses are now looking to their technology partners to help them streamline their operations and help solve challenges across multiple regions. As such, we have decided to invest in a dedicated hub to serve customers in-region," said Tom Stephens, Chief Executive Officer at Techary. "Our global enterprise customers will continue to benefit from Techary's ability to self-deliver services across the entire EU region with this additional capability," he added.

"Responding to the needs of our customers, who operate and continue to expand in Europe, increasing our ability to offer in-region services will help customer technology teams to fulfil operational requirements. Taking the time to listen to our customers, where their challenges are and then building our business to help improve this is an essential part of our approach and embraces our value to design solutions that put our customers' needs first. As such, we will continue to add geographic regions to our roadmap for expansion, driven by the same goal to help global customers streamline their operations," said Christian Howell, Vice President of Projects at Techary.

The new Netherlands-based location will allow Techary to deliver its entire service portfolio, with the primary focus of the European hub being to facilitate procurement and logistics requirements for global clients with presence and staff in Europe. The company also plans to launch its Matter service as part of the expansion, an advanced technology procurement solution which offers an additional global storage logistics function as part of one service.

Further information on Matter can be found on Techary's website Matter Techary and techary.com.

About Techary

Techary Inc is a global MSP that helps transform businesses through technology. We provide end-to-end solutions via a wide range of services, working with clients to streamline processes and scale through their technology. Our extensive service offering ranges from procurement through to managed services and IT moves changes projects.

