Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Rackspace Technology Introduces a New Cloud DNS v2 API

Programming Interface is Faster, Easier, More Scalable and Accurate for Developers

SAN ANTONIO, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, announced today the launch of v2, a new Cloud DNS API that provides several enhancements to the Rackspace Technology Cloud DNS v1 API, which will continue to be available to developers. Rackspace Technology hosts website domains free of charge for its customers.



The Rackspace Technology Cloud DNS v2 API will allow developers to work faster, more easily, scale at a higher volume and catch errors when DNS records are created. Features of the new v2 DNS API include:

Improved Speed: The v2 API is designed to function in a fraction of a second instead of in minutes because almost all work is conducted synchronously, reporting the status immediately, as opposed to endpoints returning an asynchronous job.



Greater Scalability: A more efficient internal architecture allows users to scale to higher volume and achieve faster change-to-publish times.



Better Record Validation: Many common bugs and mistakes made in the creation of DNS records are avoided, making record validation more consistent through all Rackspace Technology external and internal APIs.



In addition, new features can be delivered to v2 faster than ever before through a code that is easier to understand.

"With the launch of v2, we are providing an easy-to-use API that makes that part of the service they provide as effortless, smooth and high quality as possible," said Juan Riojas, Rackspace Technology Chief Information Officer. "To this end, the evolved version will help our customers manage their DNS in a more convenient and easier to manage set of processes."

For more information visit: https://docs.rackspace.com/blog/dns-v2/

