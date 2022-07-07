Diaspora Arts Connection's (DAC) "Let Her Sing ® : A Celebration of Female Voices' event is dedicated to raising awareness and support for the female voice, banned and suppressed in parts of the world today.





This year's event will be co-presented with the Artistic Freedom Initiative (AFI) in San Francisco on September 10th 2022.

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2022) - Ten talented female vocalists will once again take to the stage for DAC's Let Her Sing®: A Celebration of Female Voices in a fabulous display of talent and solidarity on Saturday, September 10th at the Blue Shield of California Theatre in the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco. This year's sixth annual celebration will be co-presented with the Artistic Freedom Initiative (AFI), who provides pro bono immigration representation and resettlement assistance to persecuted and censored international artists.

Group Photo at Let Her Sing 2019 at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts

Dedicated to supporting diaspora artists and building bridges between artists and audiences in the SF Bay Area, DAC's flagship Let Her Sing is a live event dedicated to raising awareness for the female voice, banned, suppressed and threatened in parts of the world even today.

Mahsa Vahdat performing at Let Her Sing 2020

"With the return of the Taliban in Afghanistan, last year saw even more female voices silenced around the world," said Nazy Kaviani, DAC's Founder and Executive Director. Adding, "Now, more than at any other time, it is important to create awareness and to bring all our efforts to bear in support of the female voice." As in previous years, the event will feature a wealth of talent from multiple genres of music, bringing audiences and artists of the diaspora together in celebration of the female voice.

Kaviani added: "We believe diaspora artists should be supported in their quest for a platform to express themselves. Our organization strives to fulfill its mission through producing and promoting performances and installations for artists of diaspora, providing them with the necessary resources to bring their art to a receptive and supportive audience, and preparing them to continue their professional growth in other parts of the world."

Unforgettable music from diaspora artists

Let Her Sing 2022 will feature dazzling vocal quartet Faraualla, who explore the mesmerizing polyphonic relationships in music, as well as multi-platinum singer, songwriter, producer and guitarist Meaghan Kabir. Also taking to stage is popular Paris-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Niaz Nawab. Mahya Hamedi, Tamar Ilana, Misagh Moradi, Gelareh Sheibani, and Mehrnam Rastegari will complete this year's fantastic line-up of ten artists. Showcasing a wide array of musical disciplines including pop, folk, traditional and world music, Let Her Sing will feature an evening of unforgettable music from diaspora artists from countries as far away as Afghanistan, Iran, and Italy as well as from the United States and Canada.

Mai Khoi performing at Let Her Sing 2020 at Freight & Salvage in Berkeley, CA

Kaviani said "We remain committed to bringing female vocalists and musicians together to create this amazing program in support of the right of women to self expression through singing. This is truly a labor of love for us." Let Her Sing artists have traditionally come together to declare their joint belief in the universal human right of women to express themselves, musically or otherwise.

The singers spend three days in joint rehearsals and perform their music, all the while building their sisterhood around music and human rights. Let Her Sing is a platform for all artists united in their conviction that female voices should be amplified, not suppressed. Lebanese-American singer and activist Naima Shalhoub returns to Let Her Sing as the night's Master of Ceremonies.

For press enquiries regarding Diaspora Arts Connection (DAC) please contact:

Nazy Kaviani

connect@diasporaartsconnection.org

Website: https://www.diasporaartsconnection.org

2021 Let Her Sing Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tAW6FKCtAcc

About DAC

Diaspora Arts Connection (DAC) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering deeper understanding and connections among diverse cultural and ethnic groups in the Bay Area, through cultural and artistic events. Since 2013, DAC has helped introduce hundreds of singers, dancers, film and theater directors, and authors to California audiences.

About AFI

The Artistic Freedom Initiative (AFI) facilitates pro bono immigration representation and resettlement assistance for international artists who are persecuted or censored.

