Targetspot (formerly AudioValley) (Paris:ALTGS) (Brussels:ALTGS), a global company specialised in AdTech and digital audio monetisation solutions, is ramping up its international expansion and announcing its entry into the Latin American market through partnerships with several top-tier publishers, including Resso, Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS), Univision, VIX and Spreaker (iHeart).

The music streaming app Resso was launched in 2020 in Brazil, where it soon became very popular. Resso has already expanded outside Brazil with a presence in the United States (Mountain View), Singapore, India (Mumbai) and Indonesia.

SBS is one of the leading radio companies in the United States. It operates several radio stations targeting Spanish-speaking listeners, including La Mega 97.9. "We are very excited about this new opportunity with Targetspot. La Mega 97.9 FM in New York City is the #1 streamed station in America, and in partnering with Targetspot, we will expand our reach into Latin America. Our streaming audience generates close to 200 million ad impressions per month," explained Albert Rodriguez, President and Chief Operating Officer at SBS.

Continued solid growth momentum

Targetspot has recently opened an office in Miami to support its growth in Latin America. Angelica Potes, who joined Targetspot in 2019 and now manages this new office, said: "Latin America represents a great opportunity for local advertisers to benefit from a vast and diverse inventory of channels and audiences. We are nearing 1 billion impressions available already.

"After securing our place in North America, where we generate 65% of our revenue, we are now ready to expand into South America. The progress we are announcing today, in particular the signing of major partnerships, means we are fully confident in our capacity to leverage opportunities on this market, where brands are now realising the potential offered by digital audio. This new market will bolster our solid growth momentum in 2022 and beyond," said Alexandre Saboundjian, Chairman and Founder of Targetspot.

NEXT EVENT

First half 2022 revenue

26 July 2022, after market close

About Targetspot

Targetspot, an AdTech group company listed on the Brussels and Paris stock exchanges, has been a leader and pioneer in digital audio since 2007. Targetspot connects brands to their target audiences via an inventory of leading publishers across all areas of digital audio. Through its proprietary technologies, Targetspot provides end-to-end integration between advertisers and publishers, for contextually targeted, cookie-free campaigns involving both direct and programmatic buying. Targetspot is also a leader in audio streaming, its Shoutcast brand enabling over 85,000 radio stations to be streamed online. Targetspot is operational in 9 countries and employs around 100 people worldwide.

