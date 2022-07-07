Hydrogen Peroxide Market Size to Reach USD 5240.8 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.2% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market is Segmented by Type (Purity 27.5%, Purity 35%, Purity 50%), by Application (Electronics Industry, Paper Industry, Textile Industry, Chemical Industry): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Chemicals Industry .

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Hydrogen Peroxide market size is estimated to be worth USD 4338.3 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 5240.8 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Major factors driving the growth of the Hydrogen Peroxide market are:

The hydrogen peroxide market is anticipated to increase as hydrogen peroxide is being used in numerous end-user industries, including paper, industry, textiles, electronics, chemical, and water treatment.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF HYDROGEN PEROXIDE MARKET

The increasing application of Hydrogen Peroxide in the paper industry is expected to drive growth. Industrial hydrogen peroxide is used in pulp and paper bleaching to boost brightness levels, improve brightness stability, and lower manufacturing costs. Due to the utilization of hydrogen peroxide, harmful halogenated chemicals and effluents contained in the pulp are reduced to a minimum. The effluent's hue is also lightened in addition. Globally, the paper industry is recycling more waste paper due to cost savings in wood, water, and energy as well as environmental protection.

Hydrogen peroxide is used in the chemical industry to create peroxide compounds such as sodium perborate, sodium percarbonate, and percarboxylic acid. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the Hydrogen Peroxide market. Hydrogen peroxide is a chemical that is utilized in the study of organic chemistry. It is employed in epoxidation, oxidation, and polymerization processes. Additionally, it is employed in the manufacture of semiconductor chips in ultra-pure form and as a chemical for cleaning and etching.

Widespread use of H2O2 in the textile industry is expected to further fuel the hydrogen peroxide market growth. Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is the most commonly used bleaching agent for textiles. Cotton fabric manufacturing frequently uses the hot hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) solution textile bleaching procedure. Before dying or shape-matching can be done, the cotton must first undergo the bleaching procedure to turn it permanently white.

Hydrogen peroxide is the most widely used wet chemical in the semiconductor industry, with long-standing uses in the etching of printed circuit boards and more recent uses of ultra-high purity grades in semiconductor fabrication. Printed circuit boards can be etched using special grades of hydrogen peroxide, frequently in conjunction with sulphuric acid. Additionally, cupric chloride etching baths are regenerated using hydrogen peroxide. Hydrogen peroxide of high purity is a crucial ingredient in the manufacture of semiconductor devices. These factors are in turn expected to drive the growth of the Hydrogen peroxide market.

Furthermore, Hydrogen peroxide works as a high-level disinfectant. It reacts very quickly, disintegrating into hydrogen and water without leaving any by-products. This process increases the amount of oxygen in the water. The free oxygen radicals then decompose the pollution, leaving only water. The free oxygen radicals then decompose the pollution, leaving only water. These free radicals will both oxidize and disinfect, and hydrogen peroxide eliminates proteins through oxidation. It is used to disinfect drinking water due to its high oxidative and biocidal efficiency.

HYDROGEN PEROXIDE MARKET ANALYSIS

With a market share of over 50%, Asia-Pacific is the largest region, followed by Europe and North America, both of which held a market share of over 40%.

TOP COMPANIES IN THE HYDROGEN PEROXIDE MARKET

Some of the major companies in the hydrogen peroxide market include Solvay, Evonik, Arkema, Peroxy Chem, Akzo Nobel, etc. The top 5 producers worldwide control around 45% of the market.

Other Companies

Kemira

MGC

OCI Chem

NPL

Zhongneng Chemical

Luxi Chemical

Liuzhou Chemical Group

Jinhe shiye

Jincheng Anthracite Jinshi Chemical

HEC

Shandong Yangmeihengtong Chemical

Kingboard Chemical

Guangdong Zhongcheng Chemical

Jinke Chemical.

