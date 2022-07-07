DJ RUBIS: Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity agreement with Exane BNP Paribas

This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only. The original French version takes precedence over this translation.

Paris, 7 July 2022 - 5:45 pm

HALF-YEAR STATEMENT on RUBIS' liquidity agreement

with EXANE BNP PARIBAS

Pursuant to the liquidity agreement that Rubis has entered into with Exane BNP Paribas, the liquidity account presented the following balances as at the settlement date of 30 June 2022:

-- 65,519 Rubis shares

-- EUR716,248

The following trades were made in the first half of 2022:

-- 265,819 securities were purchased for a total of EUR7,093,574 (1,914 transactions)

-- 271,861 securities were sold for a total of EUR7,375,384 (1,966 transactions)

Reminder: 1. The previous half-year statement as of 31 December 2021 disclosed the following balances on the liquidityaccount:

-- 73,122 Rubis shares

-- EUR405,791 2. The following trades were made in the second half of 2021:

-- 173,685 securities were purchased for a total of EUR5,245,319 (1,263 transactions)

-- 155,820 securities were sold for a total of EUR4,651,170 (1,213 transactions) 3. The liquidity account presented the following balances as of 1st July 2021, the date of implementation ofAMF decision No. 2021-1 of 22 June 2021:

-- 51,976 Rubis shares

-- EUR1,132,714 4. The liquidity account presented the following balances as of 31 December 2018, the date of implementationof AMF decision No. 2018-1 of 2 July 2018:

-- 36,128 Rubis shares

-- EUR1,487,705

