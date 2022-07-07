Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.07.2022
Unfassbarer Durchbruch! Nach LPD-Epilepsiebehandlung 10 Wochen anfallsfrei!
WKN: A1T985 ISIN: GB00B94QM994 Ticker-Symbol: 1V9 
Stuttgart
07.07.22
16:36 Uhr
7,000 Euro
-0,050
-0,71 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
07.07.2022 | 18:41
Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle to Release First Quarter 2022 Interim Management Statement and the Results of the Strategic Review on 8 July 2022

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

Contact:

Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Tracy Lewis

Tel: +44 1481 723450

Eurocastle to Release First Quarter 2022Interim Management Statementand

the Results of the Strategic Review on 8 July 2022

Guernsey, 7 July 2022 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that it will release its interim management statement for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 and the results of the strategic review tomorrow, Friday, 8 July 2022 before the market opens.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited.


