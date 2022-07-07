Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle to Release First Quarter 2022 Interim Management Statement and the Results of the Strategic Review on 8 July 2022

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

Eurocastle to Release First Quarter 2022Interim Management Statementand

the Results of the Strategic Review on 8 July 2022

Guernsey, 7 July 2022 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that it will release its interim management statement for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 and the results of the strategic review tomorrow, Friday, 8 July 2022 before the market opens.

