Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle to Release First Quarter 2022 Interim Management Statement and the Results of the Strategic Review on 8 July 2022

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED
Contact:
Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn: Tracy Lewis
Tel: +44 1481 723450
Eurocastle to Release First Quarter 2022Interim Management Statementand
the Results of the Strategic Review on 8 July 2022
Guernsey, 7 July 2022 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that it will release its interim management statement for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 and the results of the strategic review tomorrow, Friday, 8 July 2022 before the market opens.
ABOUT EUROCASTLE
Eurocastle Investment Limited.
