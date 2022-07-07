The "Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Market Size Share to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The tile and stone adhesives are defined as an inorganic Portland cement polymer improved with aggregate particles and chemicals in interfacial zone.

They have various features such as high performance, nonflammable and acrylic latex adhesives. The tile and stone adhesives are used in modern construction for decoration, and finishing purpose.

Companies Mentioned

Henkel AG Co. KGaA

Arkema Group

H.B. Fuller Company

BASF SE

3M

AKEMI

Fosroc Inc.

Ardex Endura

LATICRETE International Inc.

DowDuPont

Market Drivers

The increase in the construction of the commercial and residential buildings in the developed and developing regions which expected to boost the global tile and stone adhesives market growth.

Furthermore, the continuous advancements in the industry such as porcelain tiles are used in bathrooms and kitchens as well as the increase in demand for colorful stones like granite and marble in residential products will significantly drive the market growth. Also, the rise in innovations of the low VOC adhesives is anticipated to provide an opportunity for the global tile and stone adhesives market growth in near future.

The tile and stone adhesives market is anticipated to expand at a high rate due to developments in construction, and manufacturing sectors in various regions including APAC will positively influence the tile and stone adhesives market growth over the forecast period.

Market Restraints

Lack of awareness regarding tile and stone adhesives in developing economics is the major restraint which expected to hinder the global tile and stone adhesives market growth. Also, low profit margins due to the usage of low-cost chemicals to reduce the overall construction cost may limit the global tile and stone adhesives market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Cementitious

Epoxy

Vinyl Ester

Others

By Application

Ceramic Tiles

Marble Tiles

Mosaic Glass

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East Africa

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

