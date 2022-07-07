The "Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Market Size Share to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The tile and stone adhesives are defined as an inorganic Portland cement polymer improved with aggregate particles and chemicals in interfacial zone.
They have various features such as high performance, nonflammable and acrylic latex adhesives. The tile and stone adhesives are used in modern construction for decoration, and finishing purpose.
Companies Mentioned
- Henkel AG Co. KGaA
- Arkema Group
- H.B. Fuller Company
- BASF SE
- 3M
- AKEMI
- Fosroc Inc.
- Ardex Endura
- LATICRETE International Inc.
- DowDuPont
Market Drivers
The increase in the construction of the commercial and residential buildings in the developed and developing regions which expected to boost the global tile and stone adhesives market growth.
Furthermore, the continuous advancements in the industry such as porcelain tiles are used in bathrooms and kitchens as well as the increase in demand for colorful stones like granite and marble in residential products will significantly drive the market growth. Also, the rise in innovations of the low VOC adhesives is anticipated to provide an opportunity for the global tile and stone adhesives market growth in near future.
The tile and stone adhesives market is anticipated to expand at a high rate due to developments in construction, and manufacturing sectors in various regions including APAC will positively influence the tile and stone adhesives market growth over the forecast period.
Market Restraints
Lack of awareness regarding tile and stone adhesives in developing economics is the major restraint which expected to hinder the global tile and stone adhesives market growth. Also, low profit margins due to the usage of low-cost chemicals to reduce the overall construction cost may limit the global tile and stone adhesives market growth.
Market Segmentation
By Type
- Cementitious
- Epoxy
- Vinyl Ester
- Others
By Application
- Ceramic Tiles
- Marble Tiles
- Mosaic Glass
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East Africa
