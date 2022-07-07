Osisko Development produced over 25,000 ounces gold from the Trixie Mine, Labrador Uranium has received key exploration agreements and permits for its soon-to-be-launched 2022 summer exploration program for Moran Lake and Central Mineral Belt, Sibanye-Stillwater acquired a majority interest in Keliber and intends to increase the interest to 80% and Calibre Mining reported high-grade drill intercepts at its Gold Rock project in Nevada and is advancing technical studies with positive metallurgical results.