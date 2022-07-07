Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2022) - Ocean Falls Blockchain Corp. ("OFB" or the "Company") is excited to announce a new fractional ownership offering to small-scale users that wish to invest a minimal amount of capital to mine bitcoin and other mineable cryptocurrencies.

This new offering will allow OFB to grow its current client base and effectively enables the Company to tap into an additional stream of revenue through a widening of opportunity for novices and those looking to mine at a significantly reduced risk level.

Fractional ownership means an asset is broken into segments and sold to individual shareholders. In turn, the group shares the benefits, in this case, the rate of return on mining for BTC. This type of structure provides an opportunity for individuals to participate in mining at a considerably decreased barrier of entry. Furthermore, this can help spur further adoption of cryptocurrencies whilst educating those involved on blockchain technology and decentralized payment systems.

Ocean Falls has set aside fifty S19 Pro mining rigs where customers can rent hashing power in quantities of one-tenth the cost of an individual mining rig.

As mentioned in a previous press release published on 29 March 2022, Ocean Falls also offers its clients the ability to view and manage their hardware in a virtual environment. This will include fractional owners as well. The digital twin of Ocean Falls' mining rigs will be a direct digital replica and virtual representation of real-world machines, updated using real-time data.

"We believe our fractional ownership program at Ocean Falls will educate people who are not crypto savvy and will enable the average person to get involved without taking on large risk and capital expenditures," said Kevin Day, CTO at OFB.

In a virtual setting, clients will be able to view critical information like exhaust heat, presented in clouds of blue and red to indicate temperature and hashing status. They will also be able to reboot, shutdown, and perform other diagnostic procedures through virtual controls connected via an API to their real-world counterparts.

As of July, OFB provides four different bitcoin mining offerings: self-mining, hosted mining, cloud mining and fractional ownership. For inquiries related to any of our mining options, you can email us at info@oceanfalls.com.

About Ocean Falls Blockchain

Ocean Falls is a Canadian blockchain technology company that operates a 2MW-plus, clean energy-powered cryptocurrency mining farm in historic Ocean Falls, B.C. Ocean Falls is also creating a new sustainable solution for the captive insurance industry. Visit oceanfalls.com for more information.

For further information, please contact:

Oded Orgil

Chief Executive Officer of OFB

oded@oceanfalls.com

