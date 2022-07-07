NACONCONNECT 2022: 17 GAMES SHOWN, 5 ANNOUNCEMENTS AND NEW ACCESSORIES REVEALED
Lesquin, 7 July 2022 - NACON is proud to have showcased today its most ambitious line-up of games and accessories ever. With 20 titles and accessories shown at the event this year, NACON's important role in the video game industry was further emphasized.
Hosted by TPK and Funka, gamers were treated to 1.5 hours of behind-the-scenes reports from NACON and some of its studios along with interviews with well-known ambassadors. Viewers of the show got to see gameplay footage of previously announced games for the first time, new game announcements and release dates. Five new titles will be added to NACON's growing catalogue, and the Daija Arcade Stick will be available by the end of the year.
Watch NACON Connect 2022 on demand:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jwkTwMa3c-A
TITLES AND ACCESSORIES SHOWN AT NACON CONNECT:
5 new games announced
- Crown Wars: The Black Prince (Artefacts studio): 2023
- Ravenswatch (Passtech Games): Early access 2023
- Survival video game from the Terminator franchise (NACON Studio Milan)
- ParadiZe Project (EKO Software): 2023
- Gangs of Sherwood (Appeal studio): 2023
Sports & Racing line-up continues to grow
- Session: Skate Sim (Crea-ture Studios): 22 September 2022
- WRC Generations (KT Racing): 13 October 2022
- Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown (KT Racing): 2023
Action-adventure: NACON more ambitious than ever
- Ad Infinitum (Hekate): 20 April 2023
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (Ace Team): 9 February 2023
- The Lord of the Rings: GollumTM (Daedalic Entertainment): 1 September 2022
- Steelrising (Spiders): 8 September 2022
- Blood Bowl 3 (Cyanide): 2022
- Hell is Us (Rogue Factor): 2023
- RoboCop: Rogue City (Teyon): June 2023
- War Hospital (Brave Lamb): 2023
A simulation worthy of top chefs
- Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator (Cyanide): 2 February 2023
A growing range of accessories
- NACON Pro Compact ColorLight: 2022
- NACON Revolution X Pro Controller Camo
- NACON Daija Arcade Stick - PlayStation5: 2022
- RIG PRO Series 300, 500 and 800: Back to school 2022
This latest edition of NACON Connect underlined the publisher's ambitions and showed gamers the wide variety of experiences on offer: RPG, Action-Adventure, Simulation, Sport, Racing and FPS. In parallel, and to meet the expectations of demanding gamers, NACON's range of accessories is expanding and offering high performance on all platforms.
