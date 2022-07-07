Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Unfassbarer Durchbruch! Nach LPD-Epilepsiebehandlung 10 Wochen anfallsfrei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
07.07.2022 | 21:56
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MMJ International Holdings: MMJ BioPharma Cultivation Receives Marijuana Grow Equipment Creating Marijuana Center of Excellence

PROVIDENCE, RI / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2022 / https://vimeo.com/715029558 MMJ BioPharma Cultivation, a DEA API Bulk Manufacturer applicant to grow marijuana today received their advanced precision cultivation equipment. With this innovative cultivation technology MMJ BioPharma Cultivation will be able to reproduce quality strain specific cannabis to meet the DEA's marijuana definition of chemical reproducibility and quality.

MMJ International Holdings, Thursday, July 7, 2022, Press release picture

Unprecedented Control Over The Cultivation Process

Duane Boise, president of MMJ noted "by providing this innovative solution it allows MMJ BioPharma Cultivation the ability to grow multiple strain-specific marijuana plants for research and development. There is no other technology on the market that offers this level of precision and reproducibility."

MMJ's growing equipment has sophisticated monitoring devices that collects an unprecedented amount of data analytics. Having the ability to collect this data about the growing process of the plant will allow MMJ analyst the ability to dial in the specific formula for the same outcomes. All controlled environmental growing units come equipped with end-to-end production planning software. This will provide consistent cannabis-plant chemical reproducibility within extremely tight tolerances.

Dr. Elio Mariani mentioned "This is a bold financial move on behalf of the company because we are still awaiting the DEA to issue the registration. Albeit, this will allow us to isolate strain-specific plants to research and guarantee pharmaceutical-level consistency, quality, and reproducibility to reach scientifically meaningful conclusions."

MMJ has filed suit against the DEA for dragging their feet on the matter of not issuing the registration in a timely manner. Currently, MMJ BioPharma is nearing completion of its state-of-the-art, marijuana center of excellence," stated the firm in a press release.

CONTACT:

Sara Parker
media@mmjih.com
203-231-8583

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/707920/MMJ-BioPharma-Cultivation-Receives-Marijuana-Grow-Equipment-Creating-Marijuana-Center-of-Excellence

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.