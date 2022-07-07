Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.07.2022
Unfassbarer Durchbruch! Nach LPD-Epilepsiebehandlung 10 Wochen anfallsfrei!
WKN: A2DN2S ISIN: CA45168X1006 
Frankfurt
07.07.22
08:11 Uhr
0,007 Euro
-0,002
-17,65 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
07.07.2022 | 22:08
Identillect Technologies Corp: Identillect Technologies Announces Results of AGM

DANA POINT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2022 / Identillect Technologies Corp. (TSXV:ID), an industry innovator in email security, is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held in Vancouver, British Columbia on July 5, 2022. All resolutions presented to shareholders were overwhelmingly approved (see SEDAR filing of the Company's Information Circular, dated May 31, 2022).

logo-identillect

As a result:

  • Charlton & Company, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of the Company.
  • The number of directors was set at three with the following nominees elected as directors: Todd Sexton, Jeff Durno, and Grant Block.
  • The Company's new Security Based Compensation Plan was approved. The plan is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

The following officers were re-appointed after the Meeting: Todd Sexton as President & CEO, and Rob Chisholm as CFO and Corporate Secretary.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

IDENTILLECT TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Todd Sexton
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (949) 468-7878
Email: todd.sexton@identillect.com

About Identillect

Identillect Technologies is the leading provider of email encryption service Delivery Trust®, empowering enterprises of all sizes to protect their business and their client's critical information against cyber security attacks.

Delivery Trust® is an award-winning, multi-platform plug-in, which gives users complete control of their emails, for one low price. The simple integration complies with all regulations and most importantly provides peace of mind.

For more information, or your free trial, please visit www.identillect.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

SOURCE: Identillect Technologies Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/707931/Identillect-Technologies-Announces-Results-of-AGM

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
