Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2022) - GDA Capital, a vertically integrated financial services company and a recognized leader in the blockchain, cryptocurrency, and decentralized projects spaces, is hosting the latest celebration of the annual Global Family Office Summit 2022. The event will be held virtually on August 5th.





The annual event will showcase projects working in alternative assets to family offices around the world

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8568/130301_c2c1f52c94870b98_001full.jpg

The Global Family Office Summit is geared towards traditional family offices who are looking into the blockchain and Web3 space for new opportunities to invest in disruptive technologies. Offices from around the world will gather to listen from industry leaders and investment managers to unicorn disruptors to regulators.

Attendees will hear from speakers about the potential in alternative assets and explore ideas in emerging tech, NFTs, and futurism in general. Registrations are now open.

Previous Family Office Summits hosted by GDA Capital have been some of the largest gatherings of private wealth in the blockchain industry. They've been successful in attracting attendees who've tuned in via Zoom or in Decentraland's Crypto Valley to listen from speakers such as disruptive entrepreneurs, family offices, venture capitalists and members of the GDA Capital team including Michael Gord, David Shafrir, and Zach Friedman.

About GDA Capital

GDA Capital performs advisory services for digital asset companies, including go-to-market strategies, partnerships PR, community, tokenomics development. GDA Capital's team has vast experience taking brand new technologies to market, as well as helping existing companies accelerate their growth. For more information please visit https://gda.capital/

Media contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com & Az@kisspr.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130301