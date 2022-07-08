Computer Modelling Group Ltd.: Computer Modelling Group Announces Voting Results Of Election Of Directors

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2022 / Computer Modelling Group Ltd. ("CMG" or the "Company") announces that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today, all the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated May 18, 2022 were elected as directors of CMG. The detailed results of the votes are set out below.



Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Tina Antony 52,261,031 99.95 28,275 0.05 Judith J. Athaide 47,473,783 90.79 4,815,523 9.21 John E. Billowits 47,401,150 90.65 4,888,156 9.35 Kenneth M. Dedeluk 52,267,231 99.96 22,075 0.04 Christopher L. Fong 47,396,775 90.64 4,892,531 9.36 Pramod Jain 52,260,331 99.95 28,975 0.05 Peter H. Kinash 48,749,757 93.23 3,539,549 6.77 Mark R. Miller 52,033,319 99.51 255,987 0.49

Additionally, all other resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed at the meeting. For additional details on the voting results with respect to other resolutions, please refer to the Report of Voting Results which is filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. is a computer software technology and consulting company serving the oil and gas industry. CMG, recognized by oil and gas companies worldwide as a leading developer of reservoir modelling software, has sales and technical support services based in Calgary, Houston, London, Dubai, Bogota and Kuala Lumpur. CMG is the leading supplier of advanced processes reservoir modelling software in the world with a client base of international oil companies and technology centers in approximately 60 countries. The Company's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "CMG".

For further information, please contact:

Pramod Jain

Chief Executive Officer

(403) 531-1300

pramod.jain@cmgl.ca

or

Sandra Balic

Vice President, Finance & CFO

(403) 531-1300

sandra.balic@cmgl.ca

www.cmgl.ca

SOURCE: Computer Modelling Group Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/707965/Computer-Modelling-Group-Announces-Voting-Results-Of-Election-Of-Directors