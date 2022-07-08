Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors, has launched a new patented product: the AI Virtual Position Sensor, the latest addition to its AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform. The AI Virtual Position Sensor automatically detects the location of an external display in relation to a laptop. This allows the laptop to seamlessly identify, locate, and configure such a display. This simplifies the management of multiple work environments and increases productivity.

The software-only AI Virtual Position Sensor utilizes proprietary machine-learning tools, ultrasound, sensor fusion, and patented algorithms to enable a laptop to know where a connected external display is compared to the laptop. Knowing the external display's position allows the laptop to automatically configure the display environment, increasing convenience and minimizing unproductive setup time. This efficient setup process is particularly important as workforces continue to become more mobile, with workers having to manage multiple office and desk environments.

"The AI Virtual Position Sensor is a great benefit in today's hybrid work environment, where employees frequently move between various work locations with different display setups. The AI Virtual Position Sensor removes the annoyance of having to manually update display settings in response to a new configuration. For example, the AI Virtual Position Sensor automatically detects whether a display is located to the right or left of a laptop, enabling the laptop to adapt accordingly. This ability to seamlessly extend and configure one's display environment improves worker and enterprise productivity," said Elliptic Labs' CEO, Laila Danielsen.

The AI Virtual Position Sensor is a software-only solution that does not require any additional hardware sensors or components. Instead, the AI Virtual Position Sensor reuses a laptop's existing speaker and microphone to add new capabilities.

To see a video of the AI Virtual Position Sensor, please visit Elliptic Labs' website.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway's Oslo University, the company's patented software uses AI, ultrasound, and sensor fusion to create AI Virtual Smart Sensors that deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, presence, breathing and heartbeat detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company is listed on the Oslo Børs.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

