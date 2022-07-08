Anzeige
Freitag, 08.07.2022

WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
07.07.22
15:43 Uhr
3,960 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
08.07.2022 | 08:16
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 7

8 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 7 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 100,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 333.5639 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 336.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 326 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 5,861,446 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 240,229,977, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 7 July 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1500326.00 08:29:0000059916974TRLO0LSE
365326.00 08:29:0000059916975TRLO0LSE
487326.00 08:29:0100059916977TRLO0LSE
1090329.50 08:32:2500059917050TRLO0LSE
1159329.50 08:32:2500059917051TRLO0LSE
1670329.00 08:58:1600059918001TRLO0LSE
1786329.00 08:58:1600059918000TRLO0LSE
586332.00 09:08:5400059918301TRLO0LSE
1332.00 09:08:5400059918302TRLO0LSE
1464332.00 09:08:5400059918303TRLO0LSE
435331.50 09:08:5600059918311TRLO0LSE
700331.50 09:08:5600059918310TRLO0LSE
700331.50 09:08:5600059918309TRLO0LSE
113331.50 09:08:5600059918308TRLO0LSE
1907333.00 09:12:0400059918514TRLO0LSE
600333.00 09:13:0400059918549TRLO0LSE
3933334.00 09:30:0600059919186TRLO0LSE
600334.00 09:30:0600059919187TRLO0LSE
17334.00 09:30:0600059919188TRLO0LSE
277334.00 09:30:0600059919189TRLO0LSE
284331.00 10:04:4200059920676TRLO0LSE
2677331.00 10:04:4200059920675TRLO0LSE
926331.00 10:05:2700059920724TRLO0LSE
857331.00 10:05:2700059920723TRLO0LSE
260331.00 10:05:2700059920729TRLO0LSE
356330.50 10:06:5600059920772TRLO0LSE
1892331.00 10:08:4700059920803TRLO0LSE
1892331.00 10:11:4400059920848TRLO0LSE
477332.50 10:30:2700059921300TRLO0LSE
1256332.50 10:30:2700059921299TRLO0LSE
203333.00 11:11:4900059922560TRLO0LSE
1455333.00 11:11:4900059922559TRLO0LSE
307333.00 11:33:4900059923118TRLO0LSE
91333.00 11:33:4900059923117TRLO0LSE
93333.00 11:33:5500059923120TRLO0LSE
1400333.00 11:33:5500059923119TRLO0LSE
1563332.50 11:47:4600059923504TRLO0LSE
95332.50 11:47:4600059923503TRLO0LSE
201333.00 11:47:4600059923506TRLO0LSE
5000333.00 11:47:4600059923505TRLO0LSE
2172333.00 12:37:5100059924650TRLO0LSE
1685333.00 12:37:5100059924649TRLO0LSE
1539333.00 12:42:3600059924792TRLO0LSE
972333.00 12:42:3600059924791TRLO0LSE
578335.00 12:44:4400059924892TRLO0LSE
295335.00 12:44:4400059924893TRLO0LSE
3000335.00 13:13:1900059925680TRLO0LSE
549335.00 13:13:1900059925681TRLO0LSE
2002335.00 13:50:1000059926533TRLO0LSE
1564335.00 13:50:2400059926538TRLO0LSE
113335.00 13:50:2400059926539TRLO0LSE
74335.00 13:50:2400059926540TRLO0LSE
2883335.00 13:52:1400059926631TRLO0LSE
126336.00 14:06:1400059927212TRLO0LSE
2472336.00 14:06:1400059927213TRLO0LSE
367336.00 14:06:1400059927214TRLO0LSE
1346336.00 14:14:1400059927468TRLO0LSE
553336.00 14:14:1400059927469TRLO0LSE
437335.50 14:29:3000059928001TRLO0LSE
2500335.50 14:29:3000059928000TRLO0LSE
16335.50 14:31:5400059928383TRLO0LSE
1335.50 14:31:5400059928382TRLO0LSE
1925335.50 14:31:5400059928381TRLO0LSE
2669336.50 14:43:5400059929374TRLO0LSE
1897336.50 14:49:5400059929852TRLO0LSE
383335.00 14:56:3700059930285TRLO0LSE
1668335.00 14:56:3700059930284TRLO0LSE
2023335.00 15:18:0800059931865TRLO0LSE
600335.00 15:18:0800059931864TRLO0LSE
3616335.00 15:18:0800059931863TRLO0LSE
390334.50 15:26:4200059932397TRLO0LSE
279334.50 15:26:4200059932396TRLO0LSE
260334.50 15:27:3400059932438TRLO0LSE
600334.50 15:27:3400059932437TRLO0LSE
300334.50 15:29:3400059932514TRLO0LSE
600334.50 15:29:3400059932513TRLO0LSE
600334.50 15:36:5700059932931TRLO0LSE
600334.50 15:36:5700059932932TRLO0LSE
1122334.50 15:43:0700059933229TRLO0LSE
819334.50 15:43:0700059933228TRLO0LSE
833334.50 15:43:1400059933235TRLO0LSE
562334.50 15:43:1400059933234TRLO0LSE
132334.50 15:56:0900059933809TRLO0LSE
1170334.50 15:57:0100059933843TRLO0LSE
1729334.50 15:57:4000059933855TRLO0LSE
271334.50 15:57:4000059933854TRLO0LSE
150334.50 15:57:4000059933853TRLO0LSE
963335.00 16:07:3900059934542TRLO0LSE
3898335.00 16:07:3900059934541TRLO0LSE
1678335.00 16:12:4600059934964TRLO0LSE
2344335.00 16:18:2500059935330TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

