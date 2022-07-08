Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

8 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 7 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 100,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 333.5639 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 336.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 326 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 5,861,446 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 240,229,977, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 7 July 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 1500 326.00 08:29:00 00059916974TRLO0 LSE 365 326.00 08:29:00 00059916975TRLO0 LSE 487 326.00 08:29:01 00059916977TRLO0 LSE 1090 329.50 08:32:25 00059917050TRLO0 LSE 1159 329.50 08:32:25 00059917051TRLO0 LSE 1670 329.00 08:58:16 00059918001TRLO0 LSE 1786 329.00 08:58:16 00059918000TRLO0 LSE 586 332.00 09:08:54 00059918301TRLO0 LSE 1 332.00 09:08:54 00059918302TRLO0 LSE 1464 332.00 09:08:54 00059918303TRLO0 LSE 435 331.50 09:08:56 00059918311TRLO0 LSE 700 331.50 09:08:56 00059918310TRLO0 LSE 700 331.50 09:08:56 00059918309TRLO0 LSE 113 331.50 09:08:56 00059918308TRLO0 LSE 1907 333.00 09:12:04 00059918514TRLO0 LSE 600 333.00 09:13:04 00059918549TRLO0 LSE 3933 334.00 09:30:06 00059919186TRLO0 LSE 600 334.00 09:30:06 00059919187TRLO0 LSE 17 334.00 09:30:06 00059919188TRLO0 LSE 277 334.00 09:30:06 00059919189TRLO0 LSE 284 331.00 10:04:42 00059920676TRLO0 LSE 2677 331.00 10:04:42 00059920675TRLO0 LSE 926 331.00 10:05:27 00059920724TRLO0 LSE 857 331.00 10:05:27 00059920723TRLO0 LSE 260 331.00 10:05:27 00059920729TRLO0 LSE 356 330.50 10:06:56 00059920772TRLO0 LSE 1892 331.00 10:08:47 00059920803TRLO0 LSE 1892 331.00 10:11:44 00059920848TRLO0 LSE 477 332.50 10:30:27 00059921300TRLO0 LSE 1256 332.50 10:30:27 00059921299TRLO0 LSE 203 333.00 11:11:49 00059922560TRLO0 LSE 1455 333.00 11:11:49 00059922559TRLO0 LSE 307 333.00 11:33:49 00059923118TRLO0 LSE 91 333.00 11:33:49 00059923117TRLO0 LSE 93 333.00 11:33:55 00059923120TRLO0 LSE 1400 333.00 11:33:55 00059923119TRLO0 LSE 1563 332.50 11:47:46 00059923504TRLO0 LSE 95 332.50 11:47:46 00059923503TRLO0 LSE 201 333.00 11:47:46 00059923506TRLO0 LSE 5000 333.00 11:47:46 00059923505TRLO0 LSE 2172 333.00 12:37:51 00059924650TRLO0 LSE 1685 333.00 12:37:51 00059924649TRLO0 LSE 1539 333.00 12:42:36 00059924792TRLO0 LSE 972 333.00 12:42:36 00059924791TRLO0 LSE 578 335.00 12:44:44 00059924892TRLO0 LSE 295 335.00 12:44:44 00059924893TRLO0 LSE 3000 335.00 13:13:19 00059925680TRLO0 LSE 549 335.00 13:13:19 00059925681TRLO0 LSE 2002 335.00 13:50:10 00059926533TRLO0 LSE 1564 335.00 13:50:24 00059926538TRLO0 LSE 113 335.00 13:50:24 00059926539TRLO0 LSE 74 335.00 13:50:24 00059926540TRLO0 LSE 2883 335.00 13:52:14 00059926631TRLO0 LSE 126 336.00 14:06:14 00059927212TRLO0 LSE 2472 336.00 14:06:14 00059927213TRLO0 LSE 367 336.00 14:06:14 00059927214TRLO0 LSE 1346 336.00 14:14:14 00059927468TRLO0 LSE 553 336.00 14:14:14 00059927469TRLO0 LSE 437 335.50 14:29:30 00059928001TRLO0 LSE 2500 335.50 14:29:30 00059928000TRLO0 LSE 16 335.50 14:31:54 00059928383TRLO0 LSE 1 335.50 14:31:54 00059928382TRLO0 LSE 1925 335.50 14:31:54 00059928381TRLO0 LSE 2669 336.50 14:43:54 00059929374TRLO0 LSE 1897 336.50 14:49:54 00059929852TRLO0 LSE 383 335.00 14:56:37 00059930285TRLO0 LSE 1668 335.00 14:56:37 00059930284TRLO0 LSE 2023 335.00 15:18:08 00059931865TRLO0 LSE 600 335.00 15:18:08 00059931864TRLO0 LSE 3616 335.00 15:18:08 00059931863TRLO0 LSE 390 334.50 15:26:42 00059932397TRLO0 LSE 279 334.50 15:26:42 00059932396TRLO0 LSE 260 334.50 15:27:34 00059932438TRLO0 LSE 600 334.50 15:27:34 00059932437TRLO0 LSE 300 334.50 15:29:34 00059932514TRLO0 LSE 600 334.50 15:29:34 00059932513TRLO0 LSE 600 334.50 15:36:57 00059932931TRLO0 LSE 600 334.50 15:36:57 00059932932TRLO0 LSE 1122 334.50 15:43:07 00059933229TRLO0 LSE 819 334.50 15:43:07 00059933228TRLO0 LSE 833 334.50 15:43:14 00059933235TRLO0 LSE 562 334.50 15:43:14 00059933234TRLO0 LSE 132 334.50 15:56:09 00059933809TRLO0 LSE 1170 334.50 15:57:01 00059933843TRLO0 LSE 1729 334.50 15:57:40 00059933855TRLO0 LSE 271 334.50 15:57:40 00059933854TRLO0 LSE 150 334.50 15:57:40 00059933853TRLO0 LSE 963 335.00 16:07:39 00059934542TRLO0 LSE 3898 335.00 16:07:39 00059934541TRLO0 LSE 1678 335.00 16:12:46 00059934964TRLO0 LSE 2344 335.00 16:18:25 00059935330TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com