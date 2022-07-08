DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

8 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 7 July 2022 it purchased a total of 291,631 of its ordinary shares

8 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 7 July 2022 it purchased a total of 291,631 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 180,000 111,631 EUR1.054 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.895 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.042 GBP0.888 GBP0.890956 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.047627

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 697,961,687 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 20603 1.042 XDUB 09:36:51 00059919427TRLO0 12564 1.042 XDUB 09:36:51 00059919428TRLO0 1860 1.046 XDUB 09:36:51 00059919431TRLO0 1235 1.046 XDUB 09:36:51 00059919430TRLO0 2071 1.046 XDUB 09:36:51 00059919429TRLO0 985 1.042 XDUB 09:56:51 00059920282TRLO0 5000 1.044 XDUB 09:56:51 00059920285TRLO0 3460 1.044 XDUB 09:56:51 00059920284TRLO0 2500 1.044 XDUB 09:56:51 00059920283TRLO0 4311 1.044 XDUB 10:26:20 00059921173TRLO0 293 1.050 XDUB 11:13:25 00059922579TRLO0 4597 1.050 XDUB 11:13:25 00059922578TRLO0 2207 1.050 XDUB 11:13:25 00059922580TRLO0 54 1.050 XDUB 12:01:56 00059923823TRLO0 4254 1.050 XDUB 12:01:56 00059923822TRLO0 1346 1.050 XDUB 12:01:56 00059923821TRLO0 1400 1.050 XDUB 12:01:56 00059923820TRLO0 1400 1.050 XDUB 12:01:56 00059923819TRLO0 1271 1.050 XDUB 12:18:56 00059924217TRLO0 845 1.050 XDUB 12:18:56 00059924216TRLO0 2500 1.050 XDUB 12:18:56 00059924215TRLO0 1660 1.050 XDUB 12:18:56 00059924222TRLO0 2500 1.050 XDUB 12:18:56 00059924221TRLO0 1272 1.048 XDUB 12:37:37 00059924643TRLO0 1765 1.048 XDUB 12:37:37 00059924642TRLO0 3806 1.048 XDUB 12:37:37 00059924641TRLO0 1500 1.052 XDUB 14:10:22 00059927380TRLO0 3950 1.052 XDUB 14:10:22 00059927379TRLO0 1400 1.048 XDUB 14:25:25 00059927819TRLO0 1400 1.048 XDUB 14:25:25 00059927818TRLO0 1400 1.048 XDUB 14:25:25 00059927817TRLO0 626 1.048 XDUB 14:25:25 00059927820TRLO0 1264 1.050 XDUB 14:25:25 00059927822TRLO0 2500 1.050 XDUB 14:25:25 00059927821TRLO0 2513 1.054 XDUB 14:55:46 00059930253TRLO0 2500 1.054 XDUB 14:55:46 00059930251TRLO0 3150 1.050 XDUB 15:03:17 00059930941TRLO0 2500 1.050 XDUB 15:03:17 00059930940TRLO0 2304 1.048 XDUB 15:03:47 00059930963TRLO0 3638 1.046 XDUB 15:06:01 00059931122TRLO0 1552 1.046 XDUB 15:06:01 00059931123TRLO0 4751 1.042 XDUB 15:32:20 00059932730TRLO0 1556 1.042 XDUB 15:35:43 00059932896TRLO0 4883 1.046 XDUB 15:46:14 00059933322TRLO0 7676 1.046 XDUB 15:46:14 00059933323TRLO0 4508 1.044 XDUB 15:48:02 00059933444TRLO0 4129 1.044 XDUB 15:54:01 00059933720TRLO0 4767 1.052 XDUB 16:09:21 00059934632TRLO0 1977 1.054 XDUB 16:10:00 00059934745TRLO0 5833 1.054 XDUB 16:10:00 00059934744TRLO0 676 1.054 XDUB 16:10:32 00059934793TRLO0 3952 1.054 XDUB 16:10:32 00059934792TRLO0 4875 1.054 XDUB 16:11:32 00059934864TRLO0 4764 1.054 XDUB 16:14:12 00059935067TRLO0 3567 1.054 XDUB 16:14:36 00059935110TRLO0 2500 1.054 XDUB 16:14:36 00059935109TRLO0 975 1.054 XDUB 16:18:36 00059935333TRLO0 655 1.054 XDUB 16:18:36 00059935332TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1000 89.00 XLON 08:36:29 00059917151TRLO0 2908 89.00 XLON 08:36:29 00059917152TRLO0 3572 89.00 XLON 08:36:29 00059917153TRLO0 3623 89.00 XLON 08:47:49 00059917480TRLO0 3492 89.00 XLON 08:47:49 00059917481TRLO0 3807 88.80 XLON 09:24:56 00059918998TRLO0 3000 88.80 XLON 09:47:11 00059920025TRLO0 4064 88.90 XLON 10:26:20 00059921171TRLO0 4027 88.90 XLON 10:26:20 00059921172TRLO0 382 89.00 XLON 10:43:01 00059921732TRLO0 844 89.00 XLON 11:03:00 00059922327TRLO0 383 89.00 XLON 11:03:00 00059922328TRLO0 177 89.00 XLON 11:03:00 00059922329TRLO0 1708 89.00 XLON 11:03:00 00059922330TRLO0 3927 89.00 XLON 11:03:00 00059922331TRLO0 3328 89.00 XLON 11:08:37 00059922479TRLO0 1728 89.00 XLON 12:18:56 00059924218TRLO0 2358 89.00 XLON 12:18:56 00059924219TRLO0 3385 89.00 XLON 12:18:56 00059924220TRLO0 2 89.40 XLON 14:42:53 00059929314TRLO0 884 89.40 XLON 14:46:00 00059929511TRLO0 1000 89.40 XLON 14:46:00 00059929512TRLO0 1000 89.40 XLON 14:46:00 00059929513TRLO0 3369 89.50 XLON 14:51:37 00059930023TRLO0 322 89.30 XLON 14:51:45 00059930025TRLO0 2797 89.30 XLON 14:55:31 00059930226TRLO0 388 89.30 XLON 14:55:32 00059930227TRLO0 218 89.10 XLON 14:55:46 00059930249TRLO0 427 89.10 XLON 14:55:46 00059930250TRLO0 3190 89.10 XLON 14:55:46 00059930252TRLO0 2805 89.00 XLON 14:57:02 00059930291TRLO0 962 89.00 XLON 14:57:02 00059930292TRLO0 2235 88.90 XLON 15:03:31 00059930952TRLO0 5195 89.10 XLON 16:09:21 00059934629TRLO0 13202 89.10 XLON 16:09:21 00059934630TRLO0 3310 89.20 XLON 16:09:22 00059934647TRLO0 820 89.20 XLON 16:09:25 00059934683TRLO0 802 89.30 XLON 16:09:28 00059934694TRLO0 868 89.30 XLON 16:09:28 00059934695TRLO0 2723 89.30 XLON 16:09:28 00059934696TRLO0 3000 89.30 XLON 16:09:28 00059934697TRLO0 1694 89.30 XLON 16:12:02 00059934898TRLO0 1830 89.30 XLON 16:12:02 00059934899TRLO0 3000 89.30 XLON 16:12:02 00059934900TRLO0 1747 89.30 XLON 16:13:54 00059935049TRLO0 2003 89.30 XLON 16:14:36 00059935106TRLO0 4125 89.20 XLON 16:14:36 00059935107TRLO0

