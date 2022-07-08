Anzeige
Freitag, 08.07.2022
Eilmeldung! Überraschende Übernahme mit eklatanten Auswirkungen – Kursexplosion?!
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Frankfurt
08.07.22
08:04 Uhr
1,042 Euro
+0,024
+2,36 %
08.07.2022 | 08:31
83 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 08-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

8 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 7 July 2022 it purchased a total of 291,631 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           180,000     111,631 
                            EUR1.054 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.895 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.042     GBP0.888 
 
                                    GBP0.890956 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.047627

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 697,961,687 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
20603      1.042         XDUB      09:36:51      00059919427TRLO0 
12564      1.042         XDUB      09:36:51      00059919428TRLO0 
1860       1.046         XDUB      09:36:51      00059919431TRLO0 
1235       1.046         XDUB      09:36:51      00059919430TRLO0 
2071       1.046         XDUB      09:36:51      00059919429TRLO0 
985       1.042         XDUB      09:56:51      00059920282TRLO0 
5000       1.044         XDUB      09:56:51      00059920285TRLO0 
3460       1.044         XDUB      09:56:51      00059920284TRLO0 
2500       1.044         XDUB      09:56:51      00059920283TRLO0 
4311       1.044         XDUB      10:26:20      00059921173TRLO0 
293       1.050         XDUB      11:13:25      00059922579TRLO0 
4597       1.050         XDUB      11:13:25      00059922578TRLO0 
2207       1.050         XDUB      11:13:25      00059922580TRLO0 
54        1.050         XDUB      12:01:56      00059923823TRLO0 
4254       1.050         XDUB      12:01:56      00059923822TRLO0 
1346       1.050         XDUB      12:01:56      00059923821TRLO0 
1400       1.050         XDUB      12:01:56      00059923820TRLO0 
1400       1.050         XDUB      12:01:56      00059923819TRLO0 
1271       1.050         XDUB      12:18:56      00059924217TRLO0 
845       1.050         XDUB      12:18:56      00059924216TRLO0 
2500       1.050         XDUB      12:18:56      00059924215TRLO0 
1660       1.050         XDUB      12:18:56      00059924222TRLO0 
2500       1.050         XDUB      12:18:56      00059924221TRLO0 
1272       1.048         XDUB      12:37:37      00059924643TRLO0 
1765       1.048         XDUB      12:37:37      00059924642TRLO0 
3806       1.048         XDUB      12:37:37      00059924641TRLO0 
1500       1.052         XDUB      14:10:22      00059927380TRLO0 
3950       1.052         XDUB      14:10:22      00059927379TRLO0 
1400       1.048         XDUB      14:25:25      00059927819TRLO0 
1400       1.048         XDUB      14:25:25      00059927818TRLO0 
1400       1.048         XDUB      14:25:25      00059927817TRLO0 
626       1.048         XDUB      14:25:25      00059927820TRLO0 
1264       1.050         XDUB      14:25:25      00059927822TRLO0 
2500       1.050         XDUB      14:25:25      00059927821TRLO0 
2513       1.054         XDUB      14:55:46      00059930253TRLO0 
2500       1.054         XDUB      14:55:46      00059930251TRLO0 
3150       1.050         XDUB      15:03:17      00059930941TRLO0 
2500       1.050         XDUB      15:03:17      00059930940TRLO0 
2304       1.048         XDUB      15:03:47      00059930963TRLO0 
3638       1.046         XDUB      15:06:01      00059931122TRLO0 
1552       1.046         XDUB      15:06:01      00059931123TRLO0 
4751       1.042         XDUB      15:32:20      00059932730TRLO0 
1556       1.042         XDUB      15:35:43      00059932896TRLO0 
4883       1.046         XDUB      15:46:14      00059933322TRLO0 
7676       1.046         XDUB      15:46:14      00059933323TRLO0 
4508       1.044         XDUB      15:48:02      00059933444TRLO0 
4129       1.044         XDUB      15:54:01      00059933720TRLO0 
4767       1.052         XDUB      16:09:21      00059934632TRLO0 
1977       1.054         XDUB      16:10:00      00059934745TRLO0 
5833       1.054         XDUB      16:10:00      00059934744TRLO0 
676       1.054         XDUB      16:10:32      00059934793TRLO0 
3952       1.054         XDUB      16:10:32      00059934792TRLO0 
4875       1.054         XDUB      16:11:32      00059934864TRLO0 
4764       1.054         XDUB      16:14:12      00059935067TRLO0 
3567       1.054         XDUB      16:14:36      00059935110TRLO0 
2500       1.054         XDUB      16:14:36      00059935109TRLO0 
975       1.054         XDUB      16:18:36      00059935333TRLO0 
655       1.054         XDUB      16:18:36      00059935332TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1000       89.00         XLON      08:36:29      00059917151TRLO0 
2908       89.00         XLON      08:36:29      00059917152TRLO0 
3572       89.00         XLON      08:36:29      00059917153TRLO0 
3623       89.00         XLON      08:47:49      00059917480TRLO0 
3492       89.00         XLON      08:47:49      00059917481TRLO0 
3807       88.80         XLON      09:24:56      00059918998TRLO0 
3000       88.80         XLON      09:47:11      00059920025TRLO0 
4064       88.90         XLON      10:26:20      00059921171TRLO0 
4027       88.90         XLON      10:26:20      00059921172TRLO0 
382       89.00         XLON      10:43:01      00059921732TRLO0 
844       89.00         XLON      11:03:00      00059922327TRLO0 
383       89.00         XLON      11:03:00      00059922328TRLO0 
177       89.00         XLON      11:03:00      00059922329TRLO0 
1708       89.00         XLON      11:03:00      00059922330TRLO0 
3927       89.00         XLON      11:03:00      00059922331TRLO0 
3328       89.00         XLON      11:08:37      00059922479TRLO0 
1728       89.00         XLON      12:18:56      00059924218TRLO0 
2358       89.00         XLON      12:18:56      00059924219TRLO0 
3385       89.00         XLON      12:18:56      00059924220TRLO0 
2        89.40         XLON      14:42:53      00059929314TRLO0 
884       89.40         XLON      14:46:00      00059929511TRLO0 
1000       89.40         XLON      14:46:00      00059929512TRLO0 
1000       89.40         XLON      14:46:00      00059929513TRLO0 
3369       89.50         XLON      14:51:37      00059930023TRLO0 
322       89.30         XLON      14:51:45      00059930025TRLO0 
2797       89.30         XLON      14:55:31      00059930226TRLO0 
388       89.30         XLON      14:55:32      00059930227TRLO0 
218       89.10         XLON      14:55:46      00059930249TRLO0 
427       89.10         XLON      14:55:46      00059930250TRLO0 
3190       89.10         XLON      14:55:46      00059930252TRLO0 
2805       89.00         XLON      14:57:02      00059930291TRLO0 
962       89.00         XLON      14:57:02      00059930292TRLO0 
2235       88.90         XLON      15:03:31      00059930952TRLO0 
5195       89.10         XLON      16:09:21      00059934629TRLO0 
13202      89.10         XLON      16:09:21      00059934630TRLO0 
3310       89.20         XLON      16:09:22      00059934647TRLO0 
820       89.20         XLON      16:09:25      00059934683TRLO0 
802       89.30         XLON      16:09:28      00059934694TRLO0 
868       89.30         XLON      16:09:28      00059934695TRLO0 
2723       89.30         XLON      16:09:28      00059934696TRLO0 
3000       89.30         XLON      16:09:28      00059934697TRLO0 
1694       89.30         XLON      16:12:02      00059934898TRLO0 
1830       89.30         XLON      16:12:02      00059934899TRLO0 
3000       89.30         XLON      16:12:02      00059934900TRLO0 
1747       89.30         XLON      16:13:54      00059935049TRLO0 
2003       89.30         XLON      16:14:36      00059935106TRLO0 
4125       89.20         XLON      16:14:36      00059935107TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  173414 
EQS News ID:  1393503 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1393503&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
