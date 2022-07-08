Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997. It is a globalized automobile brand located in China.

Over the past 20 years, Chery has always insisted on independent innovation, established a global automotive R&D team of more than 5,500 people, thus gradually establishing the holistic technology and product R&D system. In this way, Chery has successfully created product brands such as Arrizo, Tiggo, and high-end EXEED brand with cumulative global sales of more than 10 million units. The new pure electric OMODA series are also being deployed in the Italian market.

Chery has implemented a globalization strategy since its establishment and has become the first passenger car company in China to export complete vehicles, CKD parts, engines, manufacturing technology and equipment to the global market. Up to now, Chery has exports in more than 80 countries and regions, establishing more than 1,500 sales and service outlets with more than 1.8 million accumulative export volume, remaining the biggest exporter passenger vehicles in China for 19 years in a row.

In 2012, Chery and Jaguar Land Rover Motors jointly invested in the establishment of Chery Jaguar Land Rover Motors Co., Ltd., which is China's first Sino-British joint venture high-end automobile company.

In the future, the automobile market will enter the era of Electrification, Connection, Intelligence and Sharing. Chery Lion System emerges as the times require. The latest Chery Lion 2.0 system has been applied on Tiggo 8 and EXEED models, supporting the functions such as voice control, facial recognition, AR navigation, internet service and smart home. Chery has successfully developed the first and second generation of unmanned driving products and has planned to achieve L4 highly autonomous driving in 2025.

Based on information technology, Chery will integrate smart transport, intelligent manufacturing, IOT and block chain, dedicated to providing an intelligent interconnected lifestyle for global consumers in the new era.

