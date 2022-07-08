Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2022) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company" or "Spearmint") is pleased to announce that the Company has hired Forage Fusion Drilling Ltd. as the driller for the maiden exploration drill program on the 100-percent owned "Goose Gold Project" directly bordering New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway project in Newfoundland (see map below). The maiden drill program is anticipated to begin in July. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Spearmint may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint Resources, stated, "We are pleased to hire Forage Fusion Drilling Ltd. as the driller for the fully-funded maiden drill program on our 'Goose Gold Project' directly bordering New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway project. With the drill permit now in hand and the driller hired, we anticipate our maiden drill program to begin in July. Not only do we border New Found Gold, but our 'Goose Gold Project' is approximately 1 km from their "Keats Zone" discovery making this one of, if not the closest projects to the discovery. This drill program is funded with flow-through funds on hand which included an investment by certain funds managed by Sprott Asset Management LP. Mr. Sprott is also one of the largest shareholders of New Found Gold. Spearmint also recently announced a major upgrade to our resource estimate in Nevada on our McGee Lithium Clay Deposit, having more than doubled the previous amount of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) to 1,369,000 indicated tonnes and 723,000 inferred tonnes of LCE for a total of 2,092,000 tonnes of LCE. We feel the second half of 2022 could have a significant impact for our shareholders."





Goose Gold Property Map

To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4360/130300_804cc332044d8980_002full.jpg





Clayton Valley Ownership Map

To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4360/130300_804cc332044d8980_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

Mr. Frank Bain, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained within this news release.

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint's primary projects include three lithium projects in Clayton Valley, Nevada; the 'McGee Lithium Clay Deposit' which has a resource estimate of 1,369,000 indicated tonnes and 723,000 inferred tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) for a total of 2,092,000 tonnes of LCE., directly bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp.; the 'Elon Lithium Brine Project' which has access to some of the deepest parts of the only lithium brine basin in production in North America; and the recently acquired 'Green Clay Lithium Project' comprised of 97 contiguous claims totaling approximately 2,000 acres.

Spearmint's other primary projects include the 'Goose' Gold project directly bordering New Found Gold Corp. where Spearmint has sampled up to 973 ppb gold, and the Perron-East Gold Project consisting of 5 mineral claim blocks covering 11,608 acres located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of northwestern Quebec in the direct vicinity of Amex Exploration Inc.'s Perron property and past-producing Normetal mine. For a complete list of Spearmint's projects please visit spearmintresources.ca. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Spearmint may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

If you would like to be added to Spearmint's news distribution list, please send your email address to info@spearmintresources.ca.

Contact Information

Tel: 1604646-6903

www.spearmintresources.ca

"James Nelson"

President

Spearmint Resources Inc.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130300