China's Huawei has been named the world's biggest inverter supplier for the seventh year in a row, followed by Sungrow and Growatt, according to Wood Mackenzie.Huawei was the world's largest inverter supplier in terms of shipments in 2021, followed by Sungrow, according to a new report by Wood Mackenzie. The two companies have held the same positions since 2016, with Huawei securing the top spot for the seventh year in a row. Global PV inverter shipments reachers 225,3 GWac in 2021, up 22% growth from 2021. "Huawei's market share stayed at a stable 23% in 2021 while Sungrow ranked a close ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...