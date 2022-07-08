Australia's Quinbrook Infrastructure has unveiled plans to build a AUD 2.5 billion (§1.7 billion) data storage precinct in Brisbane that will be powered by renewable energy. It will include one of the largest battery storage installations in the National Electricity Market.From pv magazine Australia Quinbrook Infrastructure has announced plans to deploy a 2,000 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) backed by large-scale wind and solar generation, as part of plans to build one of the largest "green data" storage facilities in the Southern Hemisphere. The Supernode project will be developed ...

