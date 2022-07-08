The "Ireland Construction Industry Databook Series Market Size Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional and Infrastructure Construction, Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the publisher's Q4 2021 Global Construction Survey, construction industry in Ireland is expected to grow by 10.3% to reach EUR 23,346 million in 2022.

Despite near-term challenges in certain construction sectors, medium to long term growth story in Ireland remains intact. The construction industry in Ireland is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 6.0% during 2022-2026. The construction output in the country is expected to reach EUR 29,421.7 million by 2026.

Ireland Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)

Price point income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)

Ireland Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)

Green building by Price point income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Ireland Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)

Ireland Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

Ireland Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units)

Ireland Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Public sector

Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)

Ireland Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

Ireland Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size forecast in value terms by:

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)

Ireland Green Infrastructure Construction: 10- year market size forecast in value terms

Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

2. Ireland Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects

2.1 Construction Industry Growth Dynamics3. Ireland Residential Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

4. Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Construction type

5. Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Key Cities

5.1 Snapshot of Residential Building Construction Markets by Key Cities

6. Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Price Point

6.1 Snapshot of Residential Building Construction Markets by Price Point

7. Ireland Commercial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

8. Office Building Construction Outlook

9. Retail Building Construction Outlook

10. Hospitality Building Construction Outlook

11. Restaurant Building Construction Outlook

12. Sports Facility Building Construction Outlook

13. Other Commercial Building Construction Outlook

14. Ireland Institutional Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

14.1 Institutional Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2017 2026

14.2 Snapshot by Institutional Building Construction Markets by Development Stage

15. Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Institutional Building Construction Sectors

16. Ireland Industrial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

17. Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Industrial Building Construction Sectors

18. Infrastructure Construction Outlook

19. Ireland Marine and Inland Water Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

20. Ireland Utility System Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

20.1 Utility System Infrastructure Construction Market Size by Value, 2017 2026

20.2 Snapshot by Utility System Infrastructure Construction by Development Stage

20.5 Snapshot by Utility System Infrastructure Construction Markets

20.11 Snapshot by Power Infrastructure Construction by Development Stage

20.19 Snapshot by Communication Infrastructure Construction by Development Stage

21. Ireland Transport Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

21.1 Transport Infrastructure Construction Market Size by Value, 2017 2026

21.2 Snapshot by Transport Infrastructure Construction by Development State

21.5 Snapshot by Transport Infrastructure Construction Markets

21.7 Snapshot by Highway, Street and Bridge Infrastructure Construction by Development Stage

21.11 Snapshot by Railway Infrastructure Construction by Development Stage

21.15 Snapshot by Airport Infrastructure Construction by Development Stage

21.19 Snapshot by Tunnel Infrastructure Construction by Development Stage, 2016 -2025

