The "Ireland Construction Industry Databook Series Market Size Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional and Infrastructure Construction, Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the publisher's Q4 2021 Global Construction Survey, construction industry in Ireland is expected to grow by 10.3% to reach EUR 23,346 million in 2022.
Despite near-term challenges in certain construction sectors, medium to long term growth story in Ireland remains intact. The construction industry in Ireland is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 6.0% during 2022-2026. The construction output in the country is expected to reach EUR 29,421.7 million by 2026.
Ireland Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
- Housing type (multi family, single family)
- Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)
- Price point income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)
Ireland Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
- Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)
- Green building by Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)
- Green building by Price point income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)
Ireland Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
- Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
- Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
- Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
- Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
- Entertainment
- Sports facility
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)
Ireland Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
- Office green building construction
- Retail green building construction
- Hospitality green building construction
- Restaurant green building construction
- Entertainment green building construction
- Sports facility green building construction
- Other commercial green building construction
- Ireland Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units)
Ireland Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
- Healthcare construction
- Educational construction
- Public sector
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)
Ireland Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
- Healthcare green building construction
- Educational green building construction
Ireland Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size forecast in value terms by:
- Marine and inland water infrastructure
- Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)
- Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)
- Ireland Green Infrastructure Construction: 10- year market size forecast in value terms
Key Topics Covered:
1. About this Report
2. Ireland Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects
2.1 Construction Industry Growth Dynamics3. Ireland Residential Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
4. Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Construction type
5. Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Key Cities
5.1 Snapshot of Residential Building Construction Markets by Key Cities
6. Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Price Point
6.1 Snapshot of Residential Building Construction Markets by Price Point
7. Ireland Commercial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
8. Office Building Construction Outlook
9. Retail Building Construction Outlook
10. Hospitality Building Construction Outlook
11. Restaurant Building Construction Outlook
12. Sports Facility Building Construction Outlook
13. Other Commercial Building Construction Outlook
14. Ireland Institutional Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
14.1 Institutional Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2017 2026
14.2 Snapshot by Institutional Building Construction Markets by Development Stage
15. Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Institutional Building Construction Sectors
16. Ireland Industrial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
17. Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Industrial Building Construction Sectors
18. Infrastructure Construction Outlook
19. Ireland Marine and Inland Water Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
20. Ireland Utility System Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
20.1 Utility System Infrastructure Construction Market Size by Value, 2017 2026
20.2 Snapshot by Utility System Infrastructure Construction by Development Stage
20.5 Snapshot by Utility System Infrastructure Construction Markets
20.11 Snapshot by Power Infrastructure Construction by Development Stage
20.19 Snapshot by Communication Infrastructure Construction by Development Stage
21. Ireland Transport Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
21.1 Transport Infrastructure Construction Market Size by Value, 2017 2026
21.2 Snapshot by Transport Infrastructure Construction by Development State
21.5 Snapshot by Transport Infrastructure Construction Markets
21.7 Snapshot by Highway, Street and Bridge Infrastructure Construction by Development Stage
21.11 Snapshot by Railway Infrastructure Construction by Development Stage
21.15 Snapshot by Airport Infrastructure Construction by Development Stage
21.19 Snapshot by Tunnel Infrastructure Construction by Development Stage, 2016 -2025
