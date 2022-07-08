Anzeige
Freitag, 08.07.2022
WKN: 929424 ISIN: PLPKN0000018 Ticker-Symbol: PKY1 
08.07.22
10:31 Uhr
14,975 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
08.07.2022 | 11:05
Klaipedos Nafta: PKN ORLEN and KN establish cooperation in the field of offshore wind energy

KN (Klaipedos Nafta AB), the operator of oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, and the companies of the largest Polish oil group ORLEN, ORLEN Neptun I and Energa Wytwarzanie, signed a letter of intent on the possibility of cooperation in the provision of operation and maintenance (O&M) services for wind farms in the Baltic Sea.

The letter of intent sets out an agreement on the synergy and conditions for cooperation between the three parties in the development and implementation of an O&M strategy for wind farms in the Lithuanian part of the Baltic Sea.

Initially, the O&M strategy for wind farms is foreseen to be developed for the possible operation of two wind farms in the Lithuanian part of the Baltic Sea, and if successful, the cooperation would expand to cover more projects. The strategy is expected to be ready by the middle of 2023.

Chief Administrative and Corporate Governance Officer Rytis Valunas, +370 655 66421


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
