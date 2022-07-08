Condor Capital Wealth Management Named for 2022 Best Places to Work Award by NJBiz

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2022 / We are pleased to announce that Condor Capital Wealth Management has been named as a recipient of the 2022 Best Places to Work award, marking the tenth year the firm has qualified for this placement. Condor Capital is listed in the "small company" category as part of the financial services industry. For a full list of winners and categories, please click here .

Through a program that conducts confidential surveys of employees, NJBIZ gathers feedback on different employers to offer insights into the most well-liked workplaces in the state. This data is used to analyze various facets of each company, including but not limited to employee benefits, work-life balance, salary, and culture. These factors are all taken into consideration in generating a list of top-ranking employers.

Founded in 1988, Condor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor based in Martinsville, N.J., employing 25 professional and support staff. Since Condor is a fee-only wealth management firm, its fees are based on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. As a true fiduciary, Condor is always working in a client's best interests and utilizes an integrated approach to investment management that includes thorough financial planning advice on a complimentary, as-needed basis.

For more information on Condor Capital Wealth Management, please visit https://www.condorcapital.com or call 732-356-7323.

