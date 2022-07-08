Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung! Überraschende Übernahme mit eklatanten Auswirkungen – Kursexplosion?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
08.07.2022 | 11:08
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Condor Capital Wealth Management Named for 2022 Best Places to Work Award by NJBiz

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2022 / We are pleased to announce that Condor Capital Wealth Management has been named as a recipient of the 2022 Best Places to Work award, marking the tenth year the firm has qualified for this placement. Condor Capital is listed in the "small company" category as part of the financial services industry. For a full list of winners and categories, please click here.

Through a program that conducts confidential surveys of employees, NJBIZ gathers feedback on different employers to offer insights into the most well-liked workplaces in the state. This data is used to analyze various facets of each company, including but not limited to employee benefits, work-life balance, salary, and culture. These factors are all taken into consideration in generating a list of top-ranking employers.

Founded in 1988, Condor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor based in Martinsville, N.J., employing 25 professional and support staff. Since Condor is a fee-only wealth management firm, its fees are based on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. As a true fiduciary, Condor is always working in a client's best interests and utilizes an integrated approach to investment management that includes thorough financial planning advice on a complimentary, as-needed basis.

For more information on Condor Capital Wealth Management, please visit https://www.condorcapital.com or call 732-356-7323.

SOURCE: Condor Capital Wealth Management



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/707940/Condor-Capital-Wealth-Management-Named-for-2022-Best-Places-to-Work-Award-by-NJBiz

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.