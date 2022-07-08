Anzeige
Freitag, 08.07.2022

WKN: 890808 ISIN: GB0004866223 Ticker-Symbol: 01K 
Frankfurt
08.07.22
10:35 Uhr
8,300 Euro
+0,100
+1,22 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
08.07.2022 | 11:16
65 Leser
KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, July 8

8 July 2022

Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has been notified of the following transactions in the Company's Ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares"). On 7 July 2022, the Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") listed below acquired a further interest in the Company's Shares as a result of their participation in the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan through a nominee service. The price paid for each Share was £7.247.

Name of PDMRNumber of Shares acquired
Graeme Cook547
Kerry Porritt235
Peter Wyton49

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc
William Harwood, Company Secretarial Assistant
Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI Number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 2.2 Inside information

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)NameGraeme Cook
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusPDMR
(Provide job title)		PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
Group People DirectorN/A
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer
a)NameKeller Group plc
b)LEI and classification549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
£7.247547
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
n/an/a
e)Date of the transaction7 July 2022
Time zone: BST
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
1Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)NameKerry Porritt
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusPDMR
(Provide job title)		PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
Group Company Secretary and Legal AdvisorN/A
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer
a)NameKeller Group plc
b)LEI and classification549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
£7.247235
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
n/an/a
e)Date of the transaction7 July 2022
Time zone: BST
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
1Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)NamePeter Wyton
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusPDMR
(Provide job title)		PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
President, AMEAN/A
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer
a)NameKeller Group plc
b)LEI and classification549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
£7.24749
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
n/an/a
e)Date of the transaction7 July 2022
Time zone: BST
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
© 2022 PR Newswire
