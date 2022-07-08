KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, July 8
8 July 2022
Keller Group plc
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has been notified of the following transactions in the Company's Ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares"). On 7 July 2022, the Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") listed below acquired a further interest in the Company's Shares as a result of their participation in the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan through a nominee service. The price paid for each Share was £7.247.
|Name of PDMR
|Number of Shares acquired
|Graeme Cook
|547
|Kerry Porritt
|235
|Peter Wyton
|49
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.
Enquiries:
Keller Group plc
William Harwood, Company Secretarial Assistant
Tel: 020 7616 7575
LEI Number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification: 2.2 Inside information
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1
|Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
|a)
|Name
|Graeme Cook
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|PDMR
(Provide job title)
|PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
|Group People Director
|N/A
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Keller Group plc
|b)
|LEI and classification
|549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
|b)
|Indicate nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Disposal
|Subscription
|Other
|ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
|Yes
|No
|X
|iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
|Yes
|No
|If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
|X
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Volume(s)
|£7.247
|547
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Aggregated volume(s)
|n/a
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|7 July 2022
Time zone: BST
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
