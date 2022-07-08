DxPx Conference US for the first time in person in the US! The three-day partnering conference is taking place from July 26th to 28th, 2022 at the AACC Clinical Lab Expo in McCormick Place, Chicago. DxPx Conference US 2021 took place virtually due to the pandemic, and this year DxPx is taking industry investor partnering and networking to the next level by being in the flesh in the US! What's new this year is the strategic partnership with AACC (American Association for Clinical Chemistry) and the DxPx Startup City which features innovative startups and growth companies.

With renowned global players as knowledge partners, DxPx US is supported by one of the leading investment banks Brown Gibbons Lang Company LLC, as well as the international law firm McDermott Will Emery LLP. DxPx is proud to have AACC as a partner for this year's DxPx and looks forward to filling the in-person days with panel discussions and fireside chats. The DxPx US Startup City featuring innovative growth companies and promising entrepreneurs is something to watch out for because featuring the best innovation in the diagnostics, digital health, precision medicine, and life science tools is a big leap in these four interrelated industries. To further enable international partners joining the event who are currently subject to travel restrictions due to the pandemic, and therefore cannot be present in-person to participate, one-to-one business meetings can be arranged very efficiently via the digital partnering tool.

DxPx has always been aiming for one goal: to foster innovation and offer start-ups and growth companies a chance to connect with the most suitable investors and industry leaders. This is why DxPx is hosting the 42PLUS1,one of the highest prized Pitch Awards dedicated to supporting innovative startups and growth companies with over $2,000,000 funding. The satellite venue of 42PLUS1 is happening at the DxPx US and the 42PLUS1 jury consisting of accomplished industry experts and active investors will evaluate the submissions and invite 8 finalists to pitch live at the DxPx US taking place on stage at the Theatre at the AACC Clinical Lab Expo, Chicago, US on July 27th, 2022. The winner of the satellite 42event will get a wildcard to the grand finale taking place in Dusseldorf, Germany on November 15th and a safe spot to pitch for $2,000,000 as convertible loans!

Another endeavor of DxPx is the charity project called Diagnostics4Life. With the social engagement and helpfulness of the stakeholders, founders, and investors of DxPx, they also like to share this endeavor with all the participants. The founders of the DxPx Conference have always been motivated and inspired to improve the healthcare system. They have founded and built several companies focusing on diagnostics and life science tools. To further help communities that are not yet reached by current innovation and discoveries, the DxPx team along with their partners decided to launch Diagnostics4Life. This year, DxPx US is working with Conquer Cancer, the American Society of Clinical Oncology's foundation, for this initiative of raising awareness on conquering cancer and spreading the value our industries provide to our society. They have also been supporting their chosen DxPx EU charity, Elterninitiative herzkranker Kinder Köln by working together with the parents' initiative for children with heart disease in Cologne, Germany.

With the expertise in bringing people together, DxPx has proven to match life science decision-makers with numerous potential partners resulting in valuable business connections. Along with the innovative and engaging conference experience, DxPx has become a key date for executives of the industry to explore financing, licensing, and M&A opportunities; and to meet global leaders, investors innovative growth companies from +30 countries. With that, we are happy to announce the confirmed DxPx schedules for this year:

DxPx US

Three Days In-person: July 26th to 28th, 2022, AACC Clinical Lab Expo, McCormick Place, Chicago

2 Weeks Digital Partnering: July 15th 25th, 2022

DxPx EU

Two Days In-person: November 15th 16th, 2022, Maritim Hotel, Düsseldorf, Germany parallel to MEDICA

2 Weeks Digital Partnering: November 4th 15th, 2022

For this year's DxPx US Conference from July 26th to 28th, 2022, the DxPx team in cooperation with the AACC is well prepared regarding all recommended hygiene and protection measures and is looking forward to the safe and active participation of our visitors. To learn more about this focused partnering conference, visit https://dxpx-conference.com.

About DxPx Conference:

DxPx was first hosted in 2019 as an international Industry Investor Partnering Conference for executives from the Diagnostics, Digital Health, Precision Medicine Life Science Tools industries to explore financing, licensing, and M&A opportunities. The annual flagship conference takes place each November in Dusseldorf, Germany, and is accompanied by conferences in the US and China throughout the year.

About AACC:

Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, AACC brings together more than 74,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, AACC has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.aacc.org.

About SLS Partnering GmbH:

SLS Partnering is an event and marketing agency that tailors its services to the specific needs of the Life Science industry. Built by scientists and marketeers, SLS Partnering is your trusted partner to translate technology and scientific content into high-quality marketable stories that trigger interest and emotion in customers and investors.

