Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2022) - NOHO, Inc. (OTC PINK: DRNK), a Wyoming corporation (the "Company"), announced the following:

NOHO, Inc. and Smog Armor, Inc., will hold a live and open shareholder call via Zoom on:

Topic: NOHO-SMOG ARMOR

Time: Jul 8, 2022 12:30 PM Arizona

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88916511912



Management of both companies have signed a share exchange agreement on July 7, 2022 which will effect a change of shareholder control of NOHO. Current management of Smog Armor, a Florida corporation, will be assuming voting control of the company. The agreement is subject to the approval of the boards of directors of both companies after due diligence and the required state filings.

The shareholder call will cover the terms of the share exchange agreement and the introduction of key executives from the proposed new management from Smog Armor. It's current CEO, Tim Sperry will be discussing the operations of Smog Armor and the patents that are being acquired by NOHO.

The call will last for one hour and a recording will be disseminated to the public. NOHO has compiled a list of questions that have been submitted in advance of the call and they will be addressed in addition to comments and questions submitted during the call.

More from NOHO - In addition to the After Shot, we have developed a new line of products, all leveraging Hydro-Nano technology, which will be rolling out soon. For additional information and product updates, please follow us at www.nohoshot.com and follow NOHO on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nohodrink.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Noho, Inc. (the "Company"), its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements as a result of various factors. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities.

