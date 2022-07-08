Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Notice of AGM - Correction

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

(The "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the law of Guernsey with registration number 56535)

LEI Number: 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

8 JULY 2022

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - CORRECTION

In relation to the Notice of Annual General Meeting that was sent to shareholders on 4 July 2022, there was a typographical error on the numbering of the resolutions. The content of the resolutions remains unchanged, however for the sake of clarity the amended Notice of Annual General Meeting is detailed below in full:

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Ninth Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey, Channel Islands, on 21 July 2022 at 1pm. (The "Meeting").

Resolution on

Form of Proxy Agenda

Ordinary Business to be proposed as Ordinary Resolutions:

1. To elect the Chairman of the Meeting.

2. To receive the Accounts of the Company for the 31 December 2021.

3. To re-appoint KPMG Channel Islands Limited as Auditor of the Company until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting.

4. To authorise the Board of Directors to determine the Auditor's remuneration.

5. To re-elect Norman Crighton as a Director of the Company.

6. To re-elect Robert King as a Director of the Company.

7. To elect Gillian Morris as a Director of the Company.

8. To elect Krishna Shanmuganathan as a Director of the

Company.

9. To receive and adopt the Director's Remuneration Report as contained in the Annual Report.

10. To receive and adopt the Dividend Policy as set out in the Annual Report.





Special Business to be proposed as an Ordinary Resolution

11. THAT, the Company be generally and, subject as hereinafter appears, unconditionally authorised in accordance with section 315 of The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (the "Law") to make market acquisitions (within the meaning of section 316 of the Law) of its Ordinary Shares, PROVIDED THAT:



(i.) the maximum aggregate number of Ordinary Shares hereby authorised to be purchased shall be 27,722,831 Ordinary Shares (being a number equal to 40% of the issued Ordinary Shares (excluding Treasury Shares) as at the date of this Notice);

(ii.) the minimum price (exclusive of expenses) payable by the Company for each Ordinary Share shall be £0.01;

(iii.) the maximum price which may be paid for an Ordinary Share must not be higher than £10;

(iv.) the authority hereby conferred shall expire at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2023, or, if the earlier, 18 months from the date of this resolution, unless such authority is varied, revoked or renewed prior to such time;

(v.) the Company may make a contract to purchase Ordinary Shares under the authority hereby conferred prior to the expiry of such authority which will or may be executed wholly or partly after the expiration of such authority and may make an acquisition of Ordinary Shares pursuant to any such contact; and

any Ordinary Shares bought back may be cancelled or held in treasury.

Special Resolutions

12. THAT, the Directors of the Company be and they are hereby generally empowered, to issue, to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert and make offers or agreements to issue Ordinary Shares (as detailed in Articles 5.1 and 6.1 of the Articles) for cash as if the pre-emption rights contained in Article 6.1 in respect of such Ordinary Shares did not apply to any such issue, provided that this power shall be limited so that it:

(i.) expires at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company after the passing of this resolution or on the expiry of 15 months from the passing of this resolution, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require Ordinary Shares to be issued after such expiry and the Directors may issue Ordinary Shares in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the power conferred hereby had not expired; and

shall be limited to the issue of Ordinary Shares up to 6,930,707 Ordinary Shares being approximately 10 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company, as at the date of this Notice.