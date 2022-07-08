MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Director Declaration

8 July 2022

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, MIGO Opportunities Trust plc announces that Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson, a non-executive Director and Audit Committee Chairman of the Company, has been appointed a non-executive Director of Allianz Technology Trust plc with effect from 18 July 2022.

Katya will also be a member of the Audit and Risk, Management Engagement, Remuneration and Nomination Committees of Allianz Technology Trust plc on appointment.

