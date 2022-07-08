DGAP-News: Mirovia AB / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Mirovia AB: Mirovia Nordics AB (publ)'s subsidiary Plenius by Mirovia AB acquires Mercanza S.L., Spain's leading Qlik implementor



08.07.2022 / 13:10

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Mirovia Nordics AB (publ)'s subsidiary Plenius by Mirovia AB acquires Mercanza S.L., Spain's leading Qlik implementor July 8th 2022 Plenius by Mirovia AB, subsidiary to Mirovia Nordics AB (publ), acquires Mercanza S.L., Spain's leading supplier of Qlik solutions. In 2021, Mercanza had a revenue of 11,9 m EUR and an EBITDA of 1,8 m EUR. Mercanza, a Madrid-based company, develops technological solutions for business management and business analysis. It was founded in 1991 and has since helped thousands of clients with the implementation of systems and projects. "When I began the adventure of setting up an IT services company, I never imagined that, after 30 years, I would have 200 professionals on my team, more than 600 clients and such an enriching career journey", says Pablo Manuel Robles Rodriguez, CEO of Mercanza. As the leading Qlik implementor in Spain, Mercanza helps their clients improve their business management and increase their productivity with business intelligence. Qlik is a Windows application that allows you to create visualizations, graphs, interactive dashboards and analytical applications for local and offline use. "At Plenius we always look for the best companies, with continuous and stable growth over time. Mercanza's story amazed us from the beginning, but it was when we visited its offices for the first time that we fully understood the scale of this company", says Morten Duwe, CEO and Co-founder of Plenius by Mirovia AB. About Mercanza: Mercanza has been developing technological solutions for business management and business analysis since 1991. They offer solutions for Business Intelligence, improving their clients' business management and increasing the productivity of their technological resources. With over 1500 Qlik applications installed, Mercanza is the leading provider of Qlik applications in Spain. About Plenius by Mirovia: Plenius by Mirovia is a Spanish Group that invests in entrepreneurial companies offering software solutions and niche IT services. Mirovia was founded in 2020 with the goal of being an active owner and business partner to small and medium-sized companies that have continued control their own operations. About Mirovia Group Mirovia is a group that invests in entrepreneurial companies offering software solutions and niche IT services. Mirovia was founded in 2020 with the goal of being an active owner and business partner to small and medium-sized companies that have continued control their own operations. For more information, please contact: Sebastian Karlsson, CEO and Co-founder on sebastian@mirovia.io www.mirovia.io This information constitutes inside information that Mirovia Nordic AB (publ) is required to publish in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU 596/2014). The information was submitted, through the care of the above contact person, for publication at the time specified by the Company's news distributor Cision at the time of publication of this press release. The above responsible persons can also be contacted for further information. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

08.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

