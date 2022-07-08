Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2022) - Sensor Technologies Corp. (CSE: SENS) (the "Company" or "Sensor") would like to announce that it has retained Mr. Philip Wong as a financial consultant to the Company.

Mr. Wong, who is a Hong Kong resident, is currently the principal of Precious International Investment Management ("PIIM"), a private Hong Kong company that provides financing for companies, both in Hong Kong and internationally. Mr. Wong has also served as Vice President, China Canton Exchange Group, Guangzhou and Chief Executive Officer of GuangDong K-Banker Group, Guangzhou. In addition to PIIM, Mr. Wong has partnership interests in GuoHong PE Investment Fund Management Co. Ltd., China, Oneday Assets Management Co. Ltd., Hong Kong, EBullion, Inc. (EBML), USA and Guangdong HengHao Private Securities Investment Fund Management Co., China. Mr Wong holds a BBA from City University of Hong Kong (2014) and an MBA, University of Bradford, London (2020).

Mr. Wong will be assisting the Company with securing funds to carry out its proposed change of business transaction as disclosed in the Company's press releases dated December 7 and December 16, 2021.

About Sensor

Sensor currently develops non-intrusive asset health monitoring sensor systems for the oil and gas market to help operators track the thinning of pipelines and refinery vessels due to corrosion/erosion, strain due to bending/buckling and process pressure and temperature. Sensor's FT fiber optic sensor and corrosion monitoring systems allow cost-effective, 24/7 remote monitoring capabilities to improve scheduled maintenance operations, avoid unnecessary shutdowns, and prevent accidents and leaks.

