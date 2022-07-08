Anzeige
WKN: A1W8W2 ISIN: US7628312040 Ticker-Symbol: NTQ3 
Tradegate
07.07.22
15:46 Uhr
0,364 Euro
-0,002
-0,55 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3600,37414:35
ACCESSWIRE
RiceBran Technologies to Conduct Annual Shareholder Meeting on July 14, 2022

TOMBALL, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2022 / RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) a global leader in the development and manufacture of nutritional and functional ingredients derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for human food, nutraceutical, pet care and equine feed applications, today announced that it has scheduled its Annual Shareholder meeting for Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 9 a.m. ET.

The meeting will be held in New York. To register or request additional details about attending the meeting in-person please see the company's proxy statement or contact proxy@ricebrantech.com.

In addition, RiceBran will webcast the event in a Zoom webinar. Interested parties may access the meeting at https://www.ricebrantech.com/investors.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company focused on the development, production, and marketing of products derived from traditional and ancient small grains. Notably, we are global leader in the production and marketing of stabilized rice bran (SRB), and high value-added derivative products derived from SRB, as well as a processor of rice, rice co-products, and barley and oat products. We create and produce products utilizing proprietary processes to deliver improved nutrition, ease of use, and extended shelf-life, while addressing consumer demand for all natural, non-GMO and organic products. The target markets for our products include food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers, both domestically and internationally. More information can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC and by visiting our website at http://www.ricebrantech.com.

Investor Contact
Rob Fink / Tom Baumann
FNK IR
ribt@fnkir.com
646.809.4048 / 646.349.6641

SOURCE: RiceBran Technologies



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/707967/RiceBran-Technologies-to-Conduct-Annual-Shareholder-Meeting-on-July-14-2022

