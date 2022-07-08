RiceBran Technologies to Conduct Annual Shareholder Meeting on July 14, 2022

TOMBALL, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2022 / RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) a global leader in the development and manufacture of nutritional and functional ingredients derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for human food, nutraceutical, pet care and equine feed applications, today announced that it has scheduled its Annual Shareholder meeting for Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 9 a.m. ET.

The meeting will be held in New York. To register or request additional details about attending the meeting in-person please see the company's proxy statement or contact proxy@ricebrantech.com.

In addition, RiceBran will webcast the event in a Zoom webinar. Interested parties may access the meeting at https://www.ricebrantech.com/investors.

