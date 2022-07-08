Less than three months after its launch, SiaXperience, the group's design and creativity brand, acquires New York-based creative agency, Addison, specializing in ESG communications (50 designers, $12mm €11.5m in revenue).

First acquisition for SiaXperience

In March 2022, the group brought together all its design, creativity and customer experience skills under a single brand, SiaXperience (siaxperience.com), in 10 design centers: Paris, San Francisco Bay, Montreal, London, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Amsterdam, Lyon, Seattle.

SiaXperience's ambition is to develop connectivity between brands and consumers, with a powerful analytical bias at the service of best practices in creativity and design. The offer is structured around three service lines: Digital Marketing, Collaborative Design and Growth Strategy.

Addison, founded in 1962 in New York and headed by Roger Byrom, has about 50 employees and specializes in digital financial communications. It is one of the pioneers of ESG financial communications, working for major players such as Blackrock, Brookfield and PepsiCo. Addison will generate approximately $12m in revenue (€11.5m) in 2022.

The integration of Addison creates a fourth service line within SiaXperience, dedicated to ESG Communication. This acquisition allows us to establish an 11th design center, based in New York.

The Addison brand will continue to operate independently during the integration process within SiaXperience. Roger Byrom joins SiaXperience's global management team.

"With just over €30m in revenue and 7% of the group's activity, this merger confirms the development of a third solid business area, alongside management and strategy consulting and artificial intelligence. Our consulting origin defines our specific added value, thanks to the contribution of our experts and our business strategists who work hand in hand with the creatives. The integrated operation of our 11 design centers is a key differentiating factor for international brands," says Matthieu Courtecuisse. "We are pleased to develop a dedicated ESG activity, which fits perfectly with the thirty or so strategic consulting solutions around Consulting for Good, which represents nearly 20% of our overall activity."

The integration is effective as of July 1, 2022.

ABOUT SIA PARTNERS

Sia Partners is a next-generation management consulting firm and pioneer of Consulting 4.0. We offer a unique blend of AI and design capabilities, augmenting traditional consulting to deliver superior value to our clients. With 2,400 consultants in 18 countries and expertise in more than 30 sectors and services, we optimize client projects worldwide. Through our Consulting for Good approach, we strive for next-level impact by developing innovative CSR solutions for our clients, making sustainability a lever for profitable transformation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220708005151/en/

Contacts:

press@sia-partners.com