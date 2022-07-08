Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Nordea Bank Abp: ECB approves Nordea's share buy-back application



08.07.2022 / 14:20





ECB approves Nordea's share buy-back application

Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

8 July 2022 at 14:30 EET

Nordea has received approval from the European Central Bank (ECB) for further share buy-backs of EUR 1.5bn.

Nordea's application to further repurchase up to EUR 1.5bn of its own shares has been approved by the ECB. A share buy-back programme is expected to be initiated after the release of the half-year results 2022, which are published on 18 July. A share buy-back programme of EUR 1.5bn would correspond to a reduction of 95bp in the Group CET1 ratio.

Nordea is implementing an efficient capital structure and will continue to distribute excess capital to shareholders in the future in line with its capital and dividend policy.?

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011

Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 14:30 EET on 8 July 2022.

