Emergent Health Corp.: Emergent Executes Joint Venture Agreement with Nutralife Biosciences and Provides PharmaZu Corporate Update

HAUPPAUGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2022 / Emergent Health Corp. ("Emergent") (OTC PINK:EMGE) announces it has executed a joint venture agreement with Nutralife Biosciences, Inc. ("Nutralife") (OTC "NLBS") for the co-production, co-marketing and distribution of Emergent's line of regenerative, and other health related nutraceutical products.

Nutralife is a developer, manufacturer, and distributor of various nutraceutical and skincare products with more than 50 different products and formulations. NutraLife products are made with the finest, most effective ingredients, some of which include CBD. These products by design support and cater to a multitude of health and wellness applications to help and improve one's quality of life. NLBS has operated as a manufacture of health and wellness consumer goods for approximately 12 years, is SEC fully reporting and has traded publicly on the OTC Markets for 8 years.

The joint venture to co-produce and co-market Emergents products will support the company's national reach for Emergents products. Collaborating with Nutralife to utilize their extensive, and established production facilities along with their e-commerce and retail marketing platforms and resources will provide great distribution channel opportunities launching our products to the consumer marketplace.

Additionally, the facilities and abilities of Nutralife will be used in collaboration with our PharmaZu line for the production and development and distribution of proprietary pet products allowing us to greatly increase the availability and coverage of our PharmaZu products.

Jim Zimbler, CEO of Emergent, stated, "We are extremely pleased and excited to partner with Edgar Ward and Nutralife for the production and marketing of our Emergent line of products. With the help of Nutralife, we are moving forward with the re-launch of our portfolio of products."

Edgar Ward, President and CEO of Nutralife stated, "We are pleased to be working with Emergent and PharmaZu and look forward to a prosperous, impactful relationship. We are mindful of our principles and mission every day as we launch various products that help to improve the daily health and wellness of lives inside and out for ourselves, and our pets.

PharmaZu's flagship website will officially launch around August 15th, 2022, with approximately 1,500 SKU's. Version 2.0 of the website will follow 6 months later. We are about to achieve Safe Pharmacy Designation and permission to advertise online from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy ("NABP"). This is pending but we fully expect this before the August 15th launch. Last month we received notice that we have trademark approval for PharmaZu. We are in discussions with high profile personalities and veterinarians to endorse PharmaZu and our proprietary supplements and products will be sold exclusively on PharmaZu.com.

Additionally, Adam Brooks, President of our PharmaZu subsidiary stated, "With PharmaZu and Nutralife both headquartered in South Florida, allows us to work closely with Edgar and Nutralife to develop and market proprietary formulations to become a leader in the Pet CBD and Nutraceutical market. We believe once licensed in all 50 states, PharmaZu and Emergent will become an industry leader in the Nutraceutical and CBD market for both people and pets. Finally, the pending acquisition of Fusion Specialty Pharmacy will allow us to formulate and test the efficacy of known and proven drugs and herbals for best future results."

ABOUT EMERGENT HEALTH CORPORATION

Emergent curates companies and products and develops and sells in the Regenerative Health Space. Its products comprise of ingestibles as well as topicals for the whole family. The company intends to distribute its products online and through content-based shopping using Influencers to position their products throughout the United States and Internationally. PharmaZu, its newly acquired subsidiary, is a pure play, e-commerce products and service provider focused on the pet community, pet pharmacy and wellness using Influencers and their content, including the pet pharmacy, vet telehealth and pet wellness businesses. Emergent does not claim any of its products are approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

ABOUT NUTRALIFE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

NutraLife operates a multifaceted life sciences and lifestyle health and wellness manufacturing company. For more than twelve years, NutraLife has manufactured and distributed both private label and branded nutraceutical and skincare wellness products. For more information, visit our website at Nutralife Biosciences .

Before using any products, you should always consult with your Veterinarian and Family Doctor.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

James Zimbler, CEO

jzimbler@emergenthealthcompany.com

631-806-1420

Emergent Health Company

SOURCE: Emergent Health Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/707930/Emergent-Executes-Joint-Venture-Agreement-with-Nutralife-Biosciences-and-Provides-PharmaZu-Corporate-Update