Interview with Genius Group's Roger James Hamilton to Air on Bloomberg on the RedChip Money Report

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2022 / RedChip Companies will air a new C-Level interview with Genius Group (NYSE American:GNS) on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, July 9, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

RedChip interviews Genius Group's Founder and CEO Roger James Hamilton in this exclusive interview, covering the questions on the mind of current and future shareholders.

Access this interview in its entirety at https://www.geniusuinfo.com/interview_access

Genius Group is a world-leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills to succeed in today's market. The group has over 2.9 million students in 200 countries, ranging from ages 0 to 100. Genius expanded its holdings through its April 2022 IPO (pre-IPO holdings included Genius Group, GeniusU, Entrepreneurs Institute, and Entrepreneur Resorts) expanding its education system to age groups beyond its current adult audience, to children and young adults through its post-IPO acquisitions of Education Angels, E-Squared, University of Antelope Valley, and Property Investors Network.

Every day more than 1,000 new students join the Genius community. Every $1,000 in marketing cost results in 1,326 new students, $1,860 within 12 months, and $20,501 within 24 months for a 20.5x return on ad spend (ROAS). Every $1,000 in marketing cost to grow its partner network, which adds 150 new partners monthly, results in 38 new partners and $46,702 in partner revenue within 24 months for a 46.7x ROAS. The Company plans to maintain its current growth rate with a four-step model of acquisition, integration, digitization, and distribution.

Interview Highlights:

In the exclusive RedChip Money Report interview, Hamilton discusses the Company's recent IPO acquisitions, plans for disrupting traditional education, and more.

About The RedChip Money Report®

The RedChip Money Report® is produced by RedChip Companies Inc., an international Investor Relations and media firm with 30 years' experience focused on Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today. "The RedChip Money Report®" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About Genius Group

Genius Group is a world-leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills to succeed in today's market. The group has over 2.9 million students in 200 countries, ranging from ages 0 to 100. The group includes four pre-IPO companies (the "Pre-IPO Group"), and four companies acquired at the time of, or shortly after, the closing of the company's initial public offering (the "IPO Acquisitions").

The entrepreneur education system of our Pre-IPO Group has been delivered virtually and in-person, in multiple languages, locally and globally mainly via the Pre-IPO Group's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, personalized GeniusU Edtech platform to adults seeking to grow their entrepreneur and leadership skills.

The Pre-IPO Group includes Genius Group, GeniusU, Entrepreneurs Institute and Entrepreneur Resorts. This group of entrepreneur education companies has grown through organic growth and acquisitions, with a focus on adding value to each company through GeniusU, which is being developed to provide AI-driven personal recommendations and guidance for each student. The Pre-IPO Group is now expanding its education system to age groups beyond its current adult audience, to children and young adults. The four IPO Acquisitions are the first step towards this. They include: Education Angels, which provides early learning in New Zealand for children from 0-5 years old; E-Square, which provides primary and secondary school education in South Africa; University of Antelope Valley, which provides vocational certifications and university degrees in California, USA; and Property Investors Network, which provides property investment courses and events in England.

Genius Group's current plan is to combine the education programs of the IPO Acquisitions with its current education programs and Edtech platform as part of one lifelong learning system, and it has selected these acquisitions because they already share aspects of the Genius curriculum and its focus on entrepreneur education.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 30 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, the RedChip Money Report is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, "The RedChip Money Report," which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

