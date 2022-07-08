Mist Sprayer Pumps Market to reach US$ 2,346.9 Mn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Easy and premium packaging that offer convenience and boosted performance in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries drives sales of mist sprayer pumps. Uniform dispensation and regulated number of sprays surges demand for mist sprayer pumps.

NEWARK, Del., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Packaging industry in the last couple of decades has reflected substantial growth, which is attributed to its inclination towards adoption of advance technology. Major companies invested in technological up-gradation witnessed high-value returns and are able to deliver efficient, effective, faster and safer throughput in the production line. Introduction of mist sprayer pump is one such example.

The mist sprayer pumps market is likely to reach a CAGR of 4.8% in the global market, during the forecast period and showcases a revenue valued at US$ 1,468.5 Mn in 2022, and is anticipated to cross US$ 2,346.9 Mn by 2032.

Packaging manufacturers with the use of mist sprayer pump can now develop a smaller and convenient package for various industries according to their need. Product sample such as perfume can now be conveniently packed in small pen bottles with an air tight mist sprayer. Mist sprayer pump unlike rubber pump dispenser uses a positive displacement pump that acts directly on the liquid.

These mist sprayer pumps are available in the market in different shapes, sizes and materials. The design of mist sprayer pumps make it ideal for packaging manufacturer as they can be attached to almost any type of bottle and deliver a leak proof solution to any type of packaging.

Mist Sprayer Pumps - Market Dynamics

One of the significant factor towards the growth of global mist sprayer pumps market is the growing preference from cosmetic and personal care industry. Mist sprayer pumps in cosmetic products such as facial tonner, makeup remover and hair spray are gaining traction and is projected to drive the demand for mist spryer pumps market over the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing trend towards easy and premium packaging that offer boosted performance and are convenient to use in cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry is further expected to fuel the demand for mist sprayer pumps market by 2024 end.

Though, the demand for mist sprayer pumps is poised to grow - high initial cost of the product is likely to restrain the growth. Lack of product awareness among the rural consumers are other critical factors which is restraining the market to unleash its fullest potential.

Mist sprayer pumps Market - Regional Outlook

Geographically, global mist sprayer pumps market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The global mist sprayer pumps market is expected to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2024 in APAC region, subjected to region's industrial characteristic.

North America and Western Europe, the two established markets for mist sprayer pumps market dominates the global market, though poised to reflect moderate growth over the next few years. Following the technology trend in American and European production lines, the Asian companies engaged in manufacturing activities are also investing in such equipment, thus growth in Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to remain relatively higher when comparing against other regions.

Additionally, government level initiative to boost manufacturing in Asian countries is also anticipated to contribute significantly to the overall demand for mist sprayer pumps in the region.

Mist sprayer pumps Market - Key Players

Some of the major players identified across the globe in the mist sprayer pumps market are -

Mist Sprayer Pumps - Market Segmentation

The global mist sprayer pumps market is segmented on the basis of bottle type, material type and end use industry.

On the basis of type, mist sprayer pumps market can be segmented into

Diaphragm Pumps

Centrifugal Pumps

On the basis of Application, mist sprayer pumps can be segmented into

Cosmetics

Agriculture

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Industrial

Cleaning & Disinfecting

Personal Care

On the basis of Sales Channel the global mist sprayer pumps market can be segmented into

Online

Retail

