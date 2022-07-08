Oklahoma City, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2022) - Mango Cannabis announces the Grand Opening of its sixth location on 6201 Northwest Expy, Oklahoma City, OK 73132. This 5,000-square-foot superstore provides the central Oklahoma community with a large selection of Indica, Sativa and Hybrid flower from the cannabis industry's most trusted brands. To commemorate the grand opening, Mango Cannabis will celebrate the industry-wide 710 cannabis holiday on Sunday, 7/10/22. The 710 Mango Madness event will include vendor pop ups, ice cream bars, a patient drive, live DJ, and plenty of giveaways.

710 Event Schedule

Here is the schedule for the Grand Opening Event at the new medical NW Expressway store:

Vendor Pop-Ups: 11-6 PM

Ice Cream Bar: 11-6 PM

Lunch on Us: 3-7 PM

ALL OUT DJ: 12-6 PM

See a schedule of events for all Mango Cannabis locations. Receive more information on the Mango Madness 710 celebration by emailing: info@mangocannabis.com.

New Mango Cannabis Dispensary Details:

Address: 6201 Northwest Expy, Oklahoma City, OK 73132

Phone: (405) 603-2525

Store Hours:

Sun-Thurs: 10 AM-10 PM

Fri-Sat: 10 AM-12 AM

About Mango Cannabis: Mango Cannabis Co. is a medical marijuana dispensary operating in full compliance with Oklahoma State Question 788. With dispensaries in Edmond, Tulsa, Norman, Lawton, NW OKC, and OKC, Mango offers the largest selection of medical marijuana products and puts their patients first every day. They provide a unique, safe way to manage health and wellness.

CONTACT: Samia Harroz

PHONE: 405-760-9376

EMAIL: samia@mangocannabis.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130291