Cosmos Holdings, Inc.: Cosmos Holdings Appoints Dr. Panagiotis Zoumpoulakis to its Advisory Board

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2022 / Cosmos Holdings, Inc. ("the Company") (Nasdaq:COSM), an international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of nutraceuticals and distributor of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and medical devices, today announced the appointment of Panagiotis Zoumpoulakis, Ph.D., MBA, to its Advisory Board.

Dr. Zoumpoulakis is an established chemist with over two decades of research experience, primarily focused in the field of nutraceuticals. He graduated from the University of Patras with postgraduate studies in Management and Administration from the Athens University of Economics and Businesses. From 2020, he is an Associate Professor and the director of the Laboratory of Chemistry, Analysis and Design of Food Processes in the Department of Food Science and Technology of the University of West Attica and a visiting Researcher at the Institute of Chemical Biology of the National Hellenic Research Foundation, where he has been appointed as a Researcher from 2008 to 2020. From 2015 to 2020, he was a visiting professor at the Department of Biochemistry and Biotechnology of the University of Thessaly. From 2006 up to 2017, he was a research collaborator at the Department of Food Technology of the Technological Institute of Athens. Previously, he served as the General Secretary of the Scientific Department of Food of the Hellenic Chemical Association and since 2021 he has been a member of the Hellenic Ministry of Rural Development and Food on Greek Nutrition working group.

His main research interests focus is on health sciences with emphasis on drug design and bioanalysis. He has participated as a coordinator, scientific director, or a research team member in more than 25 national and European competitive funded research projects. His work is summarized in 130 original publications and review articles in international scientific journals.

Mr. Zoumpoulakis has working experience in the field of technology transfer, while he has been actively involved in the start-up ecosystem. In 2016, Dr. Zoumpoulakis co-founded Cloudpharm P.C., a bio-pharmaceutical research and development company, which was one of the winning start-ups of the Enter Grow Go competition of Eurobank and Corallia and one of the three Greek start-ups selected to join the DMZ accelerator in Toronto, Canada.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Cosmos' advisory board," stated, Dr. Panagiotis Zoumpoulakis. "Particularly, I share Cosmos' passion for researching and developing beneficial products that target major health disorders. I look forward to assisting Cosmos in the advancement of new products that enhance patients' lives."

"We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Zoumpoulakis to our advisory board, which follows our recent strategic partnership with Cloudpharm P.C. to launch a research project focused on microbiome-base management of obesity," commented, Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Holdings. "We believe his extensive bio-pharmaceutical research experience will prove to be invaluable as we progress this project, as well as future projects targeting the gastrointestinal microbiome. We look forward to having Dr. Zoumpoulakis join our team during this pivotal time."

About Cosmos Holdings, Inc.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM) is an international pharmaceutical company, with a proprietary line of nutraceuticals and distributor of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and medical devices through an extensive, established EU distribution network. The Company identifies, acquires, develops and commercializes products that improve patients' lives and outcomes. Cosmos has developed a global distribution platform and is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia and North America. Cosmos Holdings has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece, Athens, Greece and Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmosholdingsinc.com and www.skypremiumlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, on the Company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: COSM@crescendo-ir.com

SOURCE: Cosmos Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/708001/Cosmos-Holdings-Appoints-Dr-Panagiotis-Zoumpoulakis-to-its-Advisory-Board