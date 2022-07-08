Anzeige
Eilmeldung! Überraschende Übernahme mit eklatanten Auswirkungen – Kursexplosion?!
08.07.2022
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Repayment of Debenture Stock (ISIN: GB0000545466)

London, July 7

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

8 July 2022

Repayment of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc 7.75% per cent. Debenture Stock due 2022 (ISIN: GB0000545466)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (the "Company") hereby announces that it shall redeem at maturity its 7.75% per cent. Debenture Stock due 2022 (ISIN: GB0000545466) (the "Debenture Stock") on 31 July 2022. The Company will separately communicate to holders of the Debenture Stock details of the date and place fixed for payment on maturity.

The Company will request the cancellation of the listing of the Debenture Stock on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and from trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, expected to take effect on 2 August 2022.

For further information, please contact:

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
12 Throgmorton Avenue
London EC2N 2DL

Tel: 020 7743 3000
Fax: 020 7743 1000

