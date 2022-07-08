MindMaze, a global pioneer in neurotechnology and digital therapeutics (DTx) for neurological recovery and care, has been recognized as one of Switzerland's Best Managed Companies in 2022. This programme, sponsored by Deloitte Private, SIX Swiss Exchange, and Julius Baer, awards Swiss companies who operate at the highest level of business performance.

"We are thrilled to receive this distinguished recognition for our efforts," said COO of MindMaze, Jean-Marc Wismer. "As a team we are focused on innovation and quality because when it comes to developing groundbreaking technologies and therapies to treat those suffering from neurological conditions and injuries, good business practices and processes are vital to attract and retain great talent and grow sustainably."

Switzerland's Best Managed Companies Programme highlights exceptional business practices executed by Switzerland's best privately owned companies. A company's efforts, overall growth, and management abilities factor into the programme's selection. The Deloitte evaluation for these awards is based on 29 years of observed practice from the global awards programme that has been rolled out in 48 countries worldwide. Companies that are chosen for this award are upheld as examples for other businesses to follow.

The company's unique organizational model supports both rapid scalability and allows for greater flexibility in a changing environment. This model has proven to be highly effective particularly through COVID, enabling the company to seamlessly adapt its business model to balance product development, marketing and sales activities and maintain strong revenue growth with continued expansion of commercial operations across 15 countries. "Deloitte's recognition further validates our agile governance hierarchy, which focuses on roles instead of titles," adds Wismer. "Cultivating an atmosphere of collaboration and accountability has allowed us to form efficient and ethical business practices that benefit the company, its employees, and our stakeholders."

Founded in 2012, MindMaze is a global leader in brain technology and digital neurotherapeutic solutions for brain health and recovery. Its mission is to accelerate the brain's ability to recover, learn and adapt. The company has two core divisions Healthcare and Labs working collaboratively at the intersection of neuroscience, bio-sensing, engineering, mixed reality and artificial intelligence. MindMaze Healthcare is advancing a universal platform for brain health with breakthrough solutions to some of the world's most challenging problems in neurology, including stroke, Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease. MindMaze Labs, the company's R&D innovation hub, is focused on the future of human computing working across multiple industries to innovate and build the next generation of human-machine interfaces. The company has offices in Lausanne, Baltimore, London, Paris and Mumbai. For more information, please visit www.mindmaze.com.

