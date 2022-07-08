First North Denmark: Disciplinary decision from Nasdaq Copenhagen: Non-disclosure of notice to convene the general meeting and late disclosure of resolutions from the general meeting

Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded Onxeo S.A for non-disclosure of notice to convene the general meeting and late disclosure of resolutions from the general meeting. A summary of the decision is available under Decisions & Statements 2022 in the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-copenhagen. Decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine shall be published in order to ensure transparency of the stock exchange. This is stated in First North Growth Market Rulebook, section 6. Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information, please contact Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1078473