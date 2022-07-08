Anzeige
Freitag, 08.07.2022
08.07.2022 | 16:29
First North Denmark: Disciplinary decision from Nasdaq Copenhagen: Non-disclosure of notice to convene the general meeting and late disclosure of resolutions from the general meeting

Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded Onxeo S.A for non-disclosure of notice to
convene the general meeting and late disclosure of resolutions from the general
meeting. 

A summary of the decision is available under Decisions & Statements 2022 in the
following link:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-copenhagen. 

Decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine shall be published in order to
ensure transparency of the stock exchange. This is stated in First North Growth
Market Rulebook, section 6. 

Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the
following link:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes. 



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For more information, please contact Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. 
 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1078473
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
