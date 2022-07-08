Regulatory News:

SEB S.A. (Paris:SK):

As of July 1, 2021 and for a period of one year renewable automatically, SEB SA has entrusted ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL with the implementation of a liquidity contract in accordance with the provisions of the legal framework in force, in particular the regulation (EU n 596 2014 of the European Parliament and of the European Council of April 16, 2014, Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of February 26, 2016, Articles L. 225-209 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, of the decision n 2018-01 of the Financial Markets Authority of July 2, 2018 (the "AMF Decision") and the texts referred to therein.

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by SEB SA (Paris: SK) to ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account at JUNE 30th 2022

1,100 shares

1 848 046,00 euros

For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account on December, 31st 2021:

0 share

1 994 845,00 euros

From 01/01/2022 to 30/06/2022, were executed:

Purchase: 563 transactions

Sale: 472 transactions

On the same period, exchanged volumes were:

Purchase: 16 181 shares and 2 150 865,88

Sale: 15 081 shares and 2 004 067,16

