Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung! Überraschende Übernahme mit eklatanten Auswirkungen – Kursexplosion?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913231 ISIN: NO0010199151 Ticker-Symbol: PGS1 
Tradegate
08.07.22
16:11 Uhr
0,770 Euro
+0,015
+1,92 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PGS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PGS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7650,78817:39
0,7650,78817:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.07.2022 | 17:17
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PGS ASA: Audiocast Details for Presentation of Q2 2022 Results

July 8, 2022 Oslo, Norway: PGS will release its Q2 2022 results on Thursday July 21, 2022 at approximately 07:00 am Central European Summer Time (CEST).

The earnings release and the earnings presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on PGS' website www.pgs.com.

President & CEO Rune Olav Pedersen and EVP & CFO Gottfred Langseth will present the results via an audiocast the same day at 08:00 am CEST.

To join the audiocast, copy and paste the link below into your browser, or go to PGS website www.pgs.com.

Audiocast link:
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220721_4/

Audiocast social media link:
https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/hegnarmedia/20220721_4

A replay of the audiocast will be made available on PGS' website shortly after.

FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:
Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35

***
PGS ASA and its subsidiaries.

--END--



PGS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.