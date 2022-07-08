PGS ASA: Audiocast Details for Presentation of Q2 2022 Results

July 8, 2022 Oslo, Norway: PGS will release its Q2 2022 results on Thursday July 21, 2022 at approximately 07:00 am Central European Summer Time (CEST).
The earnings release and the earnings presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on PGS' website www.pgs.com.
President & CEO Rune Olav Pedersen and EVP & CFO Gottfred Langseth will present the results via an audiocast the same day at 08:00 am CEST.
To join the audiocast, copy and paste the link below into your browser, or go to PGS website www.pgs.com.
Audiocast link:
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220721_4/
Audiocast social media link:
https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/hegnarmedia/20220721_4
A replay of the audiocast will be made available on PGS' website shortly after.
FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:
Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35
***
PGS ASA and its subsidiaries.
--END--