Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung! Überraschende Übernahme mit eklatanten Auswirkungen – Kursexplosion?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3KXK8 ISIN: XS2393240887 Ticker-Symbol:  
Frankfurt
08.07.22
12:06 Uhr
86,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEVING GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELEVING GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
86,7589,7518:08
87,7689,9917:32
GlobeNewswire
08.07.2022 | 17:53
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eleving Group: Fitch Affirms Eleving Group at 'B-'; Outlook Stable

Fitch Ratings - Frankfurt am Main - 07 Jul 2022: Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Eleving Group's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior secured debt
rating at 'B-'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full list of
rating actions is below. 

Eleving is the privately-owned Luxembourg-domiciled holding company of a
Latvian-headquartered group primarily providing car finance in a number of
eastern European, central Asian and African markets (mainly under its "Mogo"
brand). At end-1Q22, it had total assets of EUR342 million. 

KEY RATING DRIVERS

IDRs

Eleving's IDRs are driven by its nominal franchise in a competitive niche,
exposure to potentially volatile markets, large risk appetite, a largely
secured funding profile and historically high leverage. The ratings also
consider Eleving's strong profitability, experienced management team and
improving leverage ratio. 

The Stable Outlook reflects that, in Fitch's view, Eleving's narrow franchise,
high risk appetite, frequent changes in strategy and downside risk from the
Russia-Ukraine war for some of its key markets (including second-order impact)
offset recent improvements in some of Eleving's financial metrics, notably
leverage and funding. 

Eleving's leverage ratio (defined as gross debt/tangible equity inclusive of
subordinated debt to which Fitch has assigned equity credit) stood at 6.8x at
end-1Q22 versus around 13x at end-2020. The company also placed two bonds in
4Q21 (EUR150 million senior secured bond in October 2021 and EUR25 million
subordinated bond in December 2021) and made some progress in addressing its
weak asset quality. 

Eleving's high risk appetite reflects, in Fitch's view, its targeted
higher-risk client base, historically rapid growth and a considerable open
foreign-currency (FX) position. Eleving targets below-prime clients in emerging
markets who cannot afford newer cars, but which reflect the overall median
earner in Eleving's countries of operations. Eleving's asset quality is
reflective of its target market (impaired loans ratio of 19% at end-1Q22) and
is normally mitigated by strong loan yields (interest income/average gross
portfolio was 65% in 2021). Asset quality has been improving since impaired
loans peaked at 24% at end-5M20 and Fitch expects that the generation of new
impaired loans will remain at about 10% in 2022 of its total loans outside
Ukraine (2% of net loans at end-1Q22, about EUR3.5 million at end-May 2022).
The portfolio in Belarus is being run down, but remains performing in line with
its loans in other countries. 

Eleving has reduced its FX risk appetite following sizeable credit and FX
losses in 2020. However, its open FX position remains large (3.5x tangible
equity plus shareholders' loans at end-2021) and Eleving's entry in unsecured
high-cost consumer loans (about 20% of the net portfolio) indicates a still
higher-than-average risk appetite. 

Eleving has historically maintained high leverage ratios and, although this has
recently been managed down, Fitch still views the current leverage level as
high, especially in relation to Eleving's exposure to credit and FX risks. The
quality of capital continues to be a weakness, but has improved owing to
gradual profit retention and the issuance of long-dated subordinated bonds.
Receivables from related parties have also significantly decreased (EUR3.6
million or around 10% of capital at end-1Q22). Subordinated bonds qualify for
equity credit under Fitch's criteria (see "Eleving's Ratings Unaffected by
Junior Debt Refinancing", published on 29 December 2021 and available at
www.fitchratings.com). 

Funding flexibility improved owing to the two bond issuances in 4Q21, which
have materially lengthened the maturity profile of Eleving's liabilities.
Eleving's EUR150 million bond has a bullet repayment in October 2026, resulting
in refinancing risk from 2025. Eleving's funding profile is further supported
by its proven access to Mintos, a peer-to-peer funding platform (EUR68 million
at end-1Q22), which is also a modest source of contingent liquidity if needed. 

Eleving's corporate-governance framework is characterised by limited
independent board oversight, a multi-layered holding structure, concentrated
ownership and material, albeit declining, related-party transactions. This
constrains Eleving's ratings and is reflected in Fitch's ESG scores of '4' for
governance structure and group structure. Eleving's expansion into unsecured
loans also exposes the company to regulatory risks concerning lending practices
and Fitch has assigned Eleving an ESG score of '4' for customer welfare in line
with other high-cost lenders'. 

SENIOR SECURED DEBT

Eleving's senior secured debt rating is equalised with its Long-Term IDR to
reflect the effective structural subordination to outstanding debt at operating
entities, which despite their secured nature leads to only average recoveries,
as reflected in a 'RR4' Recovery Rating. 

RATING SENSITIVITIES

IDRs

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating
action/upgrade: 

-Rating upside is limited in the short term. In the medium term, a positive
rating action could be supported by increased scale, improved corporate
governance, a leaner corporate structure and demonstrated stability in
Eleving's business model and strategy, combined with stable profitability and
improved asset quality 

-Maintaining access to diversified funding sources and reduction of leverage to
5x, together with a lower open FX position and improved quality of capital
could be rating-positive 

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating
action/downgrade: 

-Marked deterioration in asset quality or further FX losses, ultimately
threatening the company's solvency 

-Marked increases in Eleving's leverage, reducing its buffers to absorb credit
and FX losses 

-Unexpected difficulties in accessing funding sources or increasing cost of
funding from peer-to-peer platforms 

SENIOR SECURED DEBT

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating
action/upgrade: 

-An upgrade of Eleving's Long-Term IDR would likely be mirrored on the
company's senior secured bond rating 

-Higher recovery assumptions due to, for instance, operating entity debt
falling in importance compared with rated debt instruments, could lead to
above-average recoveries and Fitch to notch up the rated debt from Eleving's
Long-Term IDR 

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating
action/downgrade: 

-A downgrade of Eleving's Long-Term IDR would likely be mirrored on the
company's senior secured bond rating 

-Lower recovery assumptions due to, for instance, operating entity debt
increasing in importance relative to rated debt or worse-than-expected
asset-quality trends (which could lead to larger asset haircuts), could lead to
below-average recoveries and Fitch to notch down the rated debt from Eleving's
Long-Term IDR 

BEST/WORST CASE RATING SCENARIO

International scale credit ratings of Financial Institutions and Covered Bond
issuers have a best-case rating upgrade scenario (defined as the 99th
percentile of rating transitions, measured in a positive direction) of three
notches over a three-year rating horizon; and a worst-case rating downgrade
scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a
negative direction) of four notches over three years. The complete span of
best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings for all rating categories ranges
from 'AAA' to 'D'. Best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings are based on
historical performance. For more information about the methodology used to
determine sector-specific best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings, visit
https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/10111579 

REFERENCES FOR SUBSTANTIALLY MATERIAL SOURCE CITED AS KEY DRIVER OF RATING

The principal sources of information used in the analysis are described in the
Applicable Criteria. 

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Eleving has an ESG Relevance Score of '4' for both governance structure and
group structure. The former reflects historically considerable related-party
transactions and the material role of the founders in Eleving's strategy. The
governance structure score is in line with that of other rated peers where the
founder(s) plays a material role in strategy or operations. Group structure
reflects our view that Eleving's organisational structure is complex relative
to the company's business model. This has a moderately negative impact on the
credit profile and is relevant to the rating, in conjunction with other
factors. 

Eleving's '4' ESG Relevance Score for customer welfare reflects Fitch's view
that Eleving's entry into the high-cost credit sector means that its business
model is sensitive to regulatory changes (such as lending caps) and
conduct-related risks. This has a moderately negative impact on the credit
profile and is relevant to the rating, in conjunction with other factors. 

Eleving has an ESG Relevance Score of '3' for GHG emissions & air quality, to
reflect possible, but minimal regulatory risk for the value of Eleving's
collateral. This is higher than the standard score of '2' for finance and
leasing companies, but in line with that of other rated peers with exposure to
the automotive sector. 

Unless otherwise disclosed in this section, the highest level of ESG credit
relevance for Eleving is a score of 3. This means ESG issues are credit-neutral
or have only a minimal credit impact on the entity, either due to their nature
or to the way in which they are being managed by the entity. For more
information on Fitch's ESG Relevance Scores, visit www.fitchratings.com/esg
ELEVING GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.