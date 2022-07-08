Wemax LNC.: Wemax Officially Launches in Russia

Opens a New Era of Laser Projector in European Market

MOSCOW, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemax announced that its Wemax brand is officially launching in Europe this July with three most popular products: Wemax Nova, Wemax Go and Wemax Go Advanced at the most affordable price, choosing Russia as its first stop. Wemax is a global leader in laser projector products with a mission to bring a shared, rich visual experience to people at home and outdoors.

"Advanced technology should be enjoyed by all people and serve for everyone. Less than 200USD, you can enjoy the most advanced laser projector without break your hands or legs. This will be a breakthrough action, cause Wemax will be the first company to break the prototype that laser projector is only for rich people, we brought the laser projector to the era of 100USD+," said King Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Wemax. "Given the overwhelming popularity of Wemax in the United States, we are very confident that our products will also meet people's need for an unparalleled visual experience for home entertainment or business for all European customers."

As a new entrant in Russia, a competitive product would be the ticket to a successful market entry. Therefore, Wemax carefully selected the following three products.

Wemax Nova

A 4K UHD ultra-short projection distance laser projector powered by Texas Instruments DLP chipsets, which is ranked as the best short-throw projector for 2022 by top-ceiling technical blogger - DigitalTrends. The laser projector has an ultra-short aperture ratio of 0.233:1, allowing it to produce an image diagonal of up to 150 inches at a distance of just over 19 inches from the wall. With certified Android TV with built-in Google Assistant, it has access to more than 5,000 apps in the Google Play Store, including YouTube, Disney+, HBO Max and many others. It has other great features like 2100 ANSI lumens, advanced ALPD 3.0 technology and 25,000 hours of lamp life, and fast wireless screen mirroring via Chromecast. Wemax Nova brings 4K laser cinema to viewers' homes, allowing them to enjoy happy family hours with their loved ones.

Wemax Go

The Wemax Go is the first projector to transform cinema-grade Advanced Laser Phosphor Display (ALPD) technology into an ultra-portable projector that fits in pocket, which is the best pal for campaigns or outings. With its built-in USB-C port, it can be easily powered by a 65-watt power bank for uninterrupted operation. In recent years, tourism has plummeted in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the outdoor economy is experiencing a huge boom as more and more people want to get outdoors. Wemax Go perfectly meets people's need for outdoor recreation and allows them to take their favorite music/movies/videos they want to watch anywhere.

Wemax Go Advanced

Featuring Appotronics' unique ALPD laser technology, the Wemax Go Advanced projects images with greater light efficiency, brightness and a wider color gamut. It features native 1080p resolution for HD images, a built-in rechargeable battery, smart screen calibrations, built-in smart OS, all in a small footprint. These benefits make the Wemax Go Advanced perfect for showing powerpoint, word or sheet files on the go. The big change people are undertaking is working from office to home, more and more employers and employees are adapting to new ways, which requests the new business tools to break the time and space limitation during daily life and works. With Built-in battery, the compact Wemax Go Advanced brings more possibilities for business.

About Wemax Lnc.

Wemax Lnc. is a New York-based technology company on a mission to provide shared rich, visual experiences wherever you go. Wemax provides one-stop solutions to deliver visual applications that are intelligently connected with your home or small business. The team believes that maximized visual experiences not only increase our daily productivity, but also bring people together and enhance each person's individual experience.

