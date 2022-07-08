Regulatory News:
Forsee Power (the "Company") (Paris:FORSE), an expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, announce its half-yearly report for H1 2022 on the liquidity contract entrusted to Kepler Cheuvreux.
Under the liquidity contract entered into between FORSEE POWER and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2022:
- 95 094 shares
- 64 781,35
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 740
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 528
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 158 866 shares for 624 230,08
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 90 839 shares for 356 532.65
As a reminder:
the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st 2021 on the liquidity account:
- 27,067 shares
- 332 924.21
- Number of transactions executed during the half-year as purchases: 309
- Number of sales transactions carried out during the half-year: 89
- Volume traded during the semester: 39 614 shares for 243 552.06 in cash
- Volume traded during the semester for sale: 12 547 shares for 76 638.61 €.
the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- 500,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
About Forsee Power
Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trains and ships), A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely, Forsee Power also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries, The Group recorded revenue from sales of EUR 72,4 million in 2021 and has more than 600 employees, For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of
executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded volume
in EUR
|Number of
executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded volume
in EUR
|Total
740
158,866
624,230.08
528
90,839
356,532.65
|3/1/2022
19
3,198
18,772.26
|4/1/2022
7
900
5,328.00
1
500
3,025.00
|6/1/2022
8
1,000
5,810.00
|7/1/2022
4
1,000
5,880.00
|10/1/2022
9
1,500
8,625.00
4
500
2,925.00
|11/1/2022
1
1
5.75
3
500
2,925.00
|12/1/2022
5
500
2,925.00
|13/01/2022
6
1,000
5,930.00
|14/01/2022
3
500
2,900.00
1
5
29.5
|17/01/2022
5
995
5,840.65
|19/01/2022
3
401
2,305.75
|20/01/2022
4
275
1,581.25
|21/01/2022
1
23
132.25
2
101
590.85
|24/01/2022
14
3,000
16,740.00
|25/01/2022
14
2,500
13,550.00
|26/01/2022
20
2,000
10,680.00
|27/01/2022
27
6,750
32,940.00
|28/01/2022
25
5,363
25,098.84
|31/01/2022
8
685
3,198.95
3
900
4,374.00
|2/2/2022
6
1,052
5,260.00
|3/2/2022
5
948
4,910.64
|4/2/2022
6
900
4,491.00
|7/2/2022
4
800
4,072.00
3
1,000
5,200.00
|8/2/2022
5
500
2,520.00
|9/2/2022
3
501
2,464.92
|10/2/2022
1
500
2,550.00
|11/2/2022
5
1,000
4,980.00
1
12
60.6
|14/02/2022
5
899
4,441.06
2
130
656.5
|15/02/2022
2
500
2,475.00
4
358
1,807.90
|17/02/2022
7
2,398
12,301.74
|18/02/2022
11
4,000
19,320.00
|21/02/2022
28
7,000
32,200.00
6
1,000
4,650.00
|22/02/2022
19
3,542
15,868.16
3
1,500
6,825.00
|23/02/2022
5
600
2,766.00
6
1,000
4,680.00
|24/02/2022
21
6,800
29,172.00
4
315
1,379.70
|25/02/2022
6
1,000
4,360.00
11
1,644
7,217.16
|28/02/2022
3
500
2,210.00
|1/3/2022
10
591
2,641.77
|2/3/2022
10
1,710
7,831.80
|3/3/2022
2
1,000
4,410.00
8
1,275
6,018.00
|4/3/2022
7
3,001
13,054.35
2
2
9.2
|7/3/2022
18
4,572
18,379.44
|8/3/2022
7
1,117
4,646.72
|9/3/2022
11
2,157
9,253.53
|10/3/2022
10
2,500
10,575.00
5
1,067
4,652.12
|11/3/2022
4
500
2,150.00
|14/03/2022
12
1,876
8,160.60
|15/03/2022
5
1,000
4,390.00
1
1
4.5
|16/03/2022
3
323
1,405.05
4
1,000
4,400.00
|17/03/2022
6
564
2,447.76
|18/03/2022
9
1,633
7,119.88
11
1,500
6,570.00
|21/03/2022
8
1,000
4,390.00
|22/03/2022
2
21
93.45
|23/03/2022
1
500
2,190.00
1
331
1,472.95
|24/03/2022
10
2,500
10,925.00
1
105
464.1
|25/03/2022
5
1,569
6,809.46
1
1
4.37
|28/03/2022
1
100
430
3
1,000
4,380.00
|29/03/2022
3
551
2,369.30
4
58
252.88
|30/03/2022
4
497
2,137.10
20
4,815
21,234.15
|31/03/2022
4
722
3,104.60
6
500
2,175.00
|1/4/2022
1
300
1,290.00
5
711
3,099.96
|4/4/2022
6
1,200
5,124.00
3
500
2,175.00
|5/4/2022
13
4,897
20,224.61
13
3,789
16,103.25
|6/4/2022
8
1,649
6,859.84
17
3,549
15,189.72
|7/4/2022
5
1,900
7,828.00
|8/4/2022
9
3,271
12,887.74
2
108
442.8
|11/4/2022
23
6,823
25,108.64
|12/4/2022
9
3,420
12,175.20
4
501
1,803.60
|13/04/2022
1
500
1,800.00
4
723
2,638.95
|14/04/2022
6
2,495
8,632.70
1
500
1,730.00
|19/04/2022
8
2,080
7,217.60
7
1,500
5,325.00
|20/04/2022
10
2,728
9,056.96
1
57
196.65
|21/04/2022
6
2,618
8,560.86
3
524
1,713.48
|22/04/2022
2
1,000
3,220.00
9
1,000
3,250.00
|25/04/2022
5
682
2,216.50
8
500
1,640.00
|26/04/2022
4
818
2,625.78
|27/04/2022
11
2,571
8,098.65
1
40
130
|28/04/2022
5
815
2,575.40
|29/04/2022
21
6,540
19,554.60
3
516
1,568.64
|2/5/2022
5
701
2,110.01
12
3,437
10,482.85
|3/5/2022
4
646
1,963.84
7
1,063
3,274.04
|4/5/2022
3
354
1,083.24
4
500
1,540.00
|5/5/2022
2
139
426.73
2
500
1,550.00
|6/5/2022
1
89
274.12
|9/5/2022
1
363
1,118.04
2
500
1,560.00
|10/5/2022
7
1,500
4,635.00
4
500
1,570.00
|11/5/2022
1
500
1,540.00
1
1
3.14
|12/5/2022
9
409
1,251.54
|13/05/2022
8
1,500
4,665.00
|16/05/2022
15
1,499
4,676.88
|17/05/2022
2
194
605.28
3
73
229.22
|18/05/2022
16
4,758
14,369.16
1
321
995.1
|19/05/2022
1
133
393.68
|20/05/2022
9
1,367
4,059.99
5
1,000
3,000.00
|23/05/2022
5
1,847
5,411.71
2
890
2,625.50
|24/05/2022
2
208
611.52
5
2,110
6,330.00
|25/05/2022
2
792
2,312.64
1
3
9
|26/05/2022
1
400
1,196.00
|30/05/2022
5
500
1,455.00
1
500
1,470.00
|31/05/2022
2
490
1,425.90
9
1,384
4,068.96
|1/6/2022
6
1,563
4,689.00
|2/6/2022
12
1,000
2,960.00
1
500
1,490.00
|3/6/2022
11
1,510
4,484.70
3
580
1,751.60
|6/6/2022
11
1,000
2,980.00
|7/6/2022
18
2,890
8,438.80
3
500
1,500.00
|8/6/2022
17
1,500
4,260.00
4
683
1,967.04
|9/6/2022
8
1,462
4,093.60
6
332
949.52
|10/6/2022
3
538
1,479.50
7
1,430
4,089.80
|13/06/2022
14
2,742
7,650.18
10
2,428
7,186.88
|14/06/2022
5
2,000
5,440.00
1
113
310.75
|15/06/2022
8
1,000
2,700.00
3
353
970.75
|16/06/2022
12
2,200
5,676.00
|17/06/2022
13
1,967
4,740.47
6
1,200
2,964.00
|20/06/2022
9
1,024
2,365.44
11
1,200
2,904.00
|21/06/2022
4
467
1,120.80
6
400
972
|22/06/2022
2
312
751.92
|23/06/2022
6
609
1,498.14
4
800
1,992.00
|24/06/2022
7
991
2,358.58
5
259
631.96
|27/06/2022
11
1,203
3,043.59
|28/06/2022
4
600
1,506.00
8
1,142
2,946.36
|29/06/2022
5
878
2,300.36
|30/06/2022
6
600
1,524.00
6
1,578
4,213.26
