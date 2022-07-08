Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (the "Company") (Paris:FORSE), an expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, announce its half-yearly report for H1 2022 on the liquidity contract entrusted to Kepler Cheuvreux.

Under the liquidity contract entered into between FORSEE POWER and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2022:

95 094 shares

64 781,35

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 740

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 528

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 158 866 shares for 624 230,08

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 90 839 shares for 356 532.65

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st 2021 on the liquidity account:

27,067 shares

332 924.21

Number of transactions executed during the half-year as purchases: 309

Number of sales transactions carried out during the half-year: 89

Volume traded during the semester: 39 614 shares for 243 552.06 in cash

Volume traded during the semester for sale: 12 547 shares for 76 638.61 €.

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares

500,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trains and ships), A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely, Forsee Power also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries, The Group recorded revenue from sales of EUR 72,4 million in 2021 and has more than 600 employees, For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Total 740 158,866 624,230.08 528 90,839 356,532.65 3/1/2022 19 3,198 18,772.26 4/1/2022 7 900 5,328.00 1 500 3,025.00 6/1/2022 8 1,000 5,810.00 7/1/2022 4 1,000 5,880.00 10/1/2022 9 1,500 8,625.00 4 500 2,925.00 11/1/2022 1 1 5.75 3 500 2,925.00 12/1/2022 5 500 2,925.00 13/01/2022 6 1,000 5,930.00 14/01/2022 3 500 2,900.00 1 5 29.5 17/01/2022 5 995 5,840.65 19/01/2022 3 401 2,305.75 20/01/2022 4 275 1,581.25 21/01/2022 1 23 132.25 2 101 590.85 24/01/2022 14 3,000 16,740.00 25/01/2022 14 2,500 13,550.00 26/01/2022 20 2,000 10,680.00 27/01/2022 27 6,750 32,940.00 28/01/2022 25 5,363 25,098.84 31/01/2022 8 685 3,198.95 3 900 4,374.00 2/2/2022 6 1,052 5,260.00 3/2/2022 5 948 4,910.64 4/2/2022 6 900 4,491.00 7/2/2022 4 800 4,072.00 3 1,000 5,200.00 8/2/2022 5 500 2,520.00 9/2/2022 3 501 2,464.92 10/2/2022 1 500 2,550.00 11/2/2022 5 1,000 4,980.00 1 12 60.6 14/02/2022 5 899 4,441.06 2 130 656.5 15/02/2022 2 500 2,475.00 4 358 1,807.90 17/02/2022 7 2,398 12,301.74 18/02/2022 11 4,000 19,320.00 21/02/2022 28 7,000 32,200.00 6 1,000 4,650.00 22/02/2022 19 3,542 15,868.16 3 1,500 6,825.00 23/02/2022 5 600 2,766.00 6 1,000 4,680.00 24/02/2022 21 6,800 29,172.00 4 315 1,379.70 25/02/2022 6 1,000 4,360.00 11 1,644 7,217.16 28/02/2022 3 500 2,210.00 1/3/2022 10 591 2,641.77 2/3/2022 10 1,710 7,831.80 3/3/2022 2 1,000 4,410.00 8 1,275 6,018.00 4/3/2022 7 3,001 13,054.35 2 2 9.2 7/3/2022 18 4,572 18,379.44 8/3/2022 7 1,117 4,646.72 9/3/2022 11 2,157 9,253.53 10/3/2022 10 2,500 10,575.00 5 1,067 4,652.12 11/3/2022 4 500 2,150.00 14/03/2022 12 1,876 8,160.60 15/03/2022 5 1,000 4,390.00 1 1 4.5 16/03/2022 3 323 1,405.05 4 1,000 4,400.00 17/03/2022 6 564 2,447.76 18/03/2022 9 1,633 7,119.88 11 1,500 6,570.00 21/03/2022 8 1,000 4,390.00 22/03/2022 2 21 93.45 23/03/2022 1 500 2,190.00 1 331 1,472.95 24/03/2022 10 2,500 10,925.00 1 105 464.1 25/03/2022 5 1,569 6,809.46 1 1 4.37 28/03/2022 1 100 430 3 1,000 4,380.00 29/03/2022 3 551 2,369.30 4 58 252.88 30/03/2022 4 497 2,137.10 20 4,815 21,234.15 31/03/2022 4 722 3,104.60 6 500 2,175.00 1/4/2022 1 300 1,290.00 5 711 3,099.96 4/4/2022 6 1,200 5,124.00 3 500 2,175.00 5/4/2022 13 4,897 20,224.61 13 3,789 16,103.25 6/4/2022 8 1,649 6,859.84 17 3,549 15,189.72 7/4/2022 5 1,900 7,828.00 8/4/2022 9 3,271 12,887.74 2 108 442.8 11/4/2022 23 6,823 25,108.64 12/4/2022 9 3,420 12,175.20 4 501 1,803.60 13/04/2022 1 500 1,800.00 4 723 2,638.95 14/04/2022 6 2,495 8,632.70 1 500 1,730.00 19/04/2022 8 2,080 7,217.60 7 1,500 5,325.00 20/04/2022 10 2,728 9,056.96 1 57 196.65 21/04/2022 6 2,618 8,560.86 3 524 1,713.48 22/04/2022 2 1,000 3,220.00 9 1,000 3,250.00 25/04/2022 5 682 2,216.50 8 500 1,640.00 26/04/2022 4 818 2,625.78 27/04/2022 11 2,571 8,098.65 1 40 130 28/04/2022 5 815 2,575.40 29/04/2022 21 6,540 19,554.60 3 516 1,568.64 2/5/2022 5 701 2,110.01 12 3,437 10,482.85 3/5/2022 4 646 1,963.84 7 1,063 3,274.04 4/5/2022 3 354 1,083.24 4 500 1,540.00 5/5/2022 2 139 426.73 2 500 1,550.00 6/5/2022 1 89 274.12 9/5/2022 1 363 1,118.04 2 500 1,560.00 10/5/2022 7 1,500 4,635.00 4 500 1,570.00 11/5/2022 1 500 1,540.00 1 1 3.14 12/5/2022 9 409 1,251.54 13/05/2022 8 1,500 4,665.00 16/05/2022 15 1,499 4,676.88 17/05/2022 2 194 605.28 3 73 229.22 18/05/2022 16 4,758 14,369.16 1 321 995.1 19/05/2022 1 133 393.68 20/05/2022 9 1,367 4,059.99 5 1,000 3,000.00 23/05/2022 5 1,847 5,411.71 2 890 2,625.50 24/05/2022 2 208 611.52 5 2,110 6,330.00 25/05/2022 2 792 2,312.64 1 3 9 26/05/2022 1 400 1,196.00 30/05/2022 5 500 1,455.00 1 500 1,470.00 31/05/2022 2 490 1,425.90 9 1,384 4,068.96 1/6/2022 6 1,563 4,689.00 2/6/2022 12 1,000 2,960.00 1 500 1,490.00 3/6/2022 11 1,510 4,484.70 3 580 1,751.60 6/6/2022 11 1,000 2,980.00 7/6/2022 18 2,890 8,438.80 3 500 1,500.00 8/6/2022 17 1,500 4,260.00 4 683 1,967.04 9/6/2022 8 1,462 4,093.60 6 332 949.52 10/6/2022 3 538 1,479.50 7 1,430 4,089.80 13/06/2022 14 2,742 7,650.18 10 2,428 7,186.88 14/06/2022 5 2,000 5,440.00 1 113 310.75 15/06/2022 8 1,000 2,700.00 3 353 970.75 16/06/2022 12 2,200 5,676.00 17/06/2022 13 1,967 4,740.47 6 1,200 2,964.00 20/06/2022 9 1,024 2,365.44 11 1,200 2,904.00 21/06/2022 4 467 1,120.80 6 400 972 22/06/2022 2 312 751.92 23/06/2022 6 609 1,498.14 4 800 1,992.00 24/06/2022 7 991 2,358.58 5 259 631.96 27/06/2022 11 1,203 3,043.59 28/06/2022 4 600 1,506.00 8 1,142 2,946.36 29/06/2022 5 878 2,300.36 30/06/2022 6 600 1,524.00 6 1,578 4,213.26

